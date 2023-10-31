Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian reacts to Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand Skims’ partnership with the NBA

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, was impressed by Kim Kardashian's business acumen by closing a deal with the NBA for her underwear brand Skims.

Loreal was sure to let the world know of her admiration of the businesswoman and socialite, by sharing a post from Kardashian on her Instagram story with the added words "Dope".

Here's the particular post she shared with Longhorn Nation and the world:

In the post, the reality TV star can be seen posing in front of an NBA-Skims podium, with the Brooklyn Bridge visible in the background. Kardashian added the following caption to her post:

"Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. @SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball"

Other famous personalities also reacted to the partnership such as Croatian model Ivana Knöll, who added an emoji of a goat and fire, a stand-in for Greatest of All Time. Ivana Knöll recieved global fame while attending her country's matches in the 2022 World Cup.

Who is Loreal Sarkisian and what does she do?

Loreal Sarkisian is better known as the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns football" as she's highly engaged with the football program her husband directs. Among the charities she supports in the Austin, are several ones whose purpose is to collect money for scholarships for the University of Texas.

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian have been married since June 29, 2020. Besides supporting charities, she also has her own personal clothing brand. She's supportive of her husband's work and once said the following about it:

“I totally get it. I totally understand his lifestyle, the schedule, the intensity of him being in the office all the time… recruiting on the road... It's not just get you down and around the track.

"It's come in my office and let's talk if you need to. What's going on in your life? Just being able to wear a mom, sister, friend hat to get you along your life journey. That was important to me.”

What's next for the Texas Longhorns?

The Longhorns convincingly defeated BYU over the weekend, 35-6, despite starting quarterback Quinn Ewers being injured. Next for the Austin school is a clash with No. 25 Kansas State at home. The team is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.

The Longhorns probably are also happy that rival school Oklahoma unexpectedly fell to Kansas during the weekend. Oklahoma dealt Texas its only defeat of the year so far.