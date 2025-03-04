Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian reveals her “fashion favorites” from the 97th annual Oscar Awards

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, is known for her enthusiastic support of the team in Austin and her impeccable fashion sense, especially her gameday outfits. Today, she posted on Instagram about her favorite looks from the 97th Oscar Awards.

Ad

Sarkisian's wife highlighted several standout ensembles on the Oscars red carpet. She praised Halle Berry's mirrored Christian Siriano gown. She was awestruck by Lili-Rose Depp in a Chanel couture outfit and admired Selena Gomez in an off-shoulder Ralph Lauren dress. Have a look:

Screenshot via IG/@lorealsarkisian

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another favorite of hers was Kendall Jenner in a black lace gown. Loreal's keen eye for fashion detailed all outfits that caught her attention. She went gaga over Kim Kardashian in a white Balenciaga Haute Couture gown.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot via IG/@lorealsarkisian

Loreal gave insightful commentary on each selection. On Olivia Wilde's bold look at the Oscars, the Texas HC's wife wrote,

Ad

"The cream colored dress featured intricate floral embellishments and delicate lace detailing..."

Screenshot via IG/@lorealsarkisian

Loreal passion for fashion extends beyond social media. She went from being a track athlete and coach to styling people. She travels the world to explore new collections from luxury brands and adds stylish pieces to her wardrobe.

Ad

Also read: “My IG was hacked”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal issues clarification after hacker sends “random message” to her fans

Loreal Sarkisian shares rare makeup-free selfie

Loreal Sakisian, the first lady of Texas football is often seen on gamedays, cheering on the Longhorns from the stands and wearing eye-catching outfits. Recently, she shared a selfie with her 136,000 Instagram followers after visiting Good Vibes Hair Solutions in Georgia.

Ad

In the photos, she showed off a rare makeup-free look along with her fresh braids. Have a look:

Screenshot via IG/@lorealsarkisian

While Loreal is now focused on fashion, she also had an impressive athletic career. She was a star in track and field at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals in the 2012 Olympic Trials and placing seventh in hurdles at the 2009 NCAA Championships. For her success in sports, academics and leadership, she was named MEAC Woman of the Year. Loreal also worked as an assistant track and field coach at USC.

Also read: IN PICS: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian uses stadium as her runway in an all-white cowboy ensemble

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.