Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shares wholesome moment with Longhorns crew after a gigantic 35-6 win

Loreal Sarkisian shared a wholesome moment with the Texas Longhorns crew after their big Week 9 win. Steve Sarkisian and his boys took on the BYU Cougars on Saturday as they continued to build a road to the college football playoffs. And the head coach's wife was there to cheer the boys on.

After the team scored a blowout win against their opponents, Loreal went on the field to share a wholesome moment with the team. She shared it for the fans to see on social media too. The Longhorns first lady really loves the boys a lot, just like a mother.

Loreal Sarkisian also shared a message about how much the team means to her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Loreal Sarkisian shares warm hugs after blowout Texas win

Loreal Sarkisian took to Instagram to share warm moments she shared with the team after the Texas Longhorns secured a blowout win against the BYU Cougars on Saturday.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife hugged every Longhorns player as they walked off the field after a 35-6 victory in week 9. And she revealed her love for the boys.

"Really love our guys," Loreal wrote on her IG story with the hashtag MamaSarHugs.

Expand Tweet

The Longhorns now have one foot there with their seventh win of the season. The only time anyone has gotten the better of them is when the Oklahoma Sooners won the bragging rights in the Red River rivalry game in week 6.

But that is in the past and the team showed what they were capable of even without their star QB Quinn Ewers.

Steve Sarkisian plots a win without QB Quinn Ewers

When Quinn Ewers got hurt last week, it looked like the Longhorns would struggle without their main offensive weapon. But a week later, Steve Sarkisian has proved everyone who thought so dead wrong wrong.

In fact, the offensive performance of the team was way better than anything they stitched together last week against the Houston Cougars.

Maalik Murphy handled his first collegiate start in Ewers' absence quite well. He threw 16 completions for 170 yards, including two fabulous touchdown passes. But he gave away a pick once, although it didn't matter much in the end. Texas won 35-6

The 7-1 Longhorns will continue their journey in Week 10 against the Kansas State Wildcats. And head coach Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, would be there again to cheer for them.