Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian turns heads with $7200 Boy Chanel handbag, balloon shorts for Texas-Sam Houston State showdown [PHOTOS]

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian was in attendance at the Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial when the Longhorns beat the Sam Houston Bearkats 55-0 in Week 4 of college football action. The win improved the Longhorns to a 3-1 record after starting the season with a narrow loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1. Loreal posted a snippet on Instagram from the stadium in her usual stylish game day outfits. On Saturday, she wore beige balloon shorts from luxury fashion house, Chloe, which were completed by burnt orange wedges and a $7,200 Boy Chanel Handbag. She captioned the post: &quot;Happy Game Day 🤘🏽XOLO 🤍.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteve Sarkisian, who is dressed by his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, arrived at the stadium in a black suit with a burnt orange coat for the game against Sam Houston. Loreal Sarkisian details Steve Sarkisian's busy lifeTexas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, got married in 2020, four years after he got divorced from his first wife, Stephanie. In July last year, the couple announced their mutual separation on various social media platforms.They later reconciled and got back together. In April this year, Loreal gave birth to their first child together, Amays and she has been sharing her motherhood journey with her sizable fanbase on her Instagram account. With a frantic start to the college football season, Loreal posted a clip of herself on her Instagram stories on Thursday detailing how busy Steve Sarkisian has been, which has led to a clash in their schedules as they try to keep up with each other's lives. “I am so happy to be a mom. I’ve been trying to stay up before Coach gets home so that I can actually see him,&quot; Loreal Sarkisian said. &quot;But as of late, he has seen me every day and every night, and I have not seen much of him because me and baby are super tired by the time he gets home.&quot;So I am bringing him lunch so that we can hang out and enjoy some time together. Just the sacrifices you make as a coach’s wife.”Loreal's IG storiesDespite her busy schedule, Loreal Sarkisian has continued to attend Texas games and to inspire fans with her creative game day outfit choices. Last week, she posted snippets on Instagram of herself attending a National Council of Negro Women Committee event alongside Longhorns assistant basketball coach Sydney Carter, where they spoke to young women in college.