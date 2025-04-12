Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares latest updates from fashion world via latest IG story

On Friday, the wife of Texas Longhorns Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian, shared the news about the change of creative director at Versace, where Donatella stepped down from the role.

In an Instagram story, she said:

"I kind of got a little sad learning Donatella Versace... is now stepping down as her director. She will be an executive ambassador role. It made me sad, but I'm really happy that I got to experience her," Loreal Sarkisian said.

Loreal Sarkisian shared some fashion news. - Source: Instagram/@lorealsarkisian

The coach's wife also shared her appreciation for the fashion designer and expressed her disappointment that Donatella will no longer be in charge of the creative decisions at the Italian house. She will officially become the chief brand ambassador.

"I really admire her. I think she has done an amazing job with each collection. I remember visiting her and just learning of the house, and really how the Medusa started. Just being there in the space, and just learning more about the history," Loreal added.

House Versace was founded by Donatella's brother Gianni in 1978. She had been the creative director since his untimely death in 1997.

Dario Vitale will step in as the new creative director, marking the first time the brand will have someone from outside the family at the position. News of the move first came out in mid-March.

French fashion giant Prada reached a deal to buy Versace from Capri Holdings this week.

Loreal has a strong fashion sense, something that has made her popular with Longhorns fans. While the "first lady of Texas football" has generated buzz about her gameday looks, she is also known to pick the apparel Coach Sark wears on the sidelines each week.

Steve Sarkisian shares the name of his and Loreal's son

Loreal Sarkisian gave birth to the couple's first child on Apr. 4. While the baby's birth came as a surprise, as fans weren't aware that Loreal was pregnant, Sark at least ended the mystery of his name.

During a spring camp press conference on Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian was asked about his son's name, and he obliged, also clarifying the correct pronunciation.

"Amays. Amaya with an S, Amays! A-M-A-Y-S”, Steve Sarkisian said.

Amays is Steve and Loreal Sarkisian's first child. The Texas head coach had three children with ex-wife Stephanie. They divorced in 2016. Steve's oldest son, Brady, plays linebacker for the Longhorns. He also has two daughters, Taylor and Ashley.

