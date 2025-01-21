"Still couldn't beat Michigan, poor a**": Michigan fans salty after Ryan Day seals massive win over Notre Dame in national championship

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. This is the team's first title victory since 2014 and its first under Day, who took over the program in 2019.

However, despite being crowned as the best college football team of the season, Ryan Day has red on his ledger. He has yet to help Ohio State break its losing streak against its rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, after being beaten 13-10 at home in the regular season.

A few Michigan fans on social media reminded Ryan Day about their four-game winning streak against the Buckeyes. One fan felt OSU still has to prove its worth by securing a victory over the Wolverines.

"Still couldn't beat Michigan, poor a**," the fan wrote.

Another Michigan fan tried to ruin the Buckeyes' natty celebration with a reminder about their rivalry loss.

"They still lost to Michigan," the fan wrote.

This fan commented about all the Wolverines fans taking to social media to complain about Ohio State winning the national championship:

"Michigan fans crying."

Another fan commented about how the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines at home during the regular season:

"And couldn't beat Michigan at home."

This fan also tried to rain on Ohio State's natty celebrations by talking about its losing streak to the Wolverines:

"Couldn't beat Michigan worse team in 6 years though hahahaha."

One fan joked that Ryan Day and his team should be grateful to the Wolverines for not making it to the playoff and continuing their winning streak in their rivalry series:

"They can thank Michigan."

Ryan Day overwhelmed by Ohio State's CFP national championship triumph

After defeating Notre Dame, Ryan Day was interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe, where he discussed the doubts and criticism Ohio State faced throughout the season. Day also praised his players and their dedication on the field.

"The story gets told now, and it's a great story," Day said. "I've got a bunch of guys who have just overcome really tough situations. And there's a point where there's a lot of people that counted us out. We just kept swinging and fighting.

"It's the reason why you get into coaching is to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons and then reach their dreams. This is what happened tonight."

After defeating Notre Dame, Day recorded his 70th victory as the Buckeyes coach along with a .875 winning percentage.

