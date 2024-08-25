"Still gonna have influence on their lives": Deion Sanders on if he will follow sons Shedeur and Shilo to the NFL after 2025 draft

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be without his sons Shedeur and Shilo next year. Coach Prime's sons will be declaring for the 2025 NFL draft after the Buffs' Big 12 reunion campaign this year. Sanders and his sons transferred from Jackson State to Boulder last year and led the team to a 4-8 debut campaign in the Pac-12 last season.

During a press meet Saturday, Coach Prime was questioned about the program's future after his QB Shedeur and safety Shilo would make their NFL departure next year.

Sanders answered:

"It's not the last go-around for me, I'm just getting started in college football. I don't think this is the closing, it's just different levels to this thing. Although I'm 100% sure that I'm not going to be their coach next year, I'm still gonna have influence on their lives because I'm their father."

As Sanders and Colorado continue preparations for their first game of the season against ND State, he will also have to plan out the future of his team. With the departure of Shedeur and Shilo next year, Coach Prime will have to address his quarterback room and bring in a suitable replacement for his son.

Despite going 4-8 last season, Shedeur made a great impact as a quarterback for the Buffs, recording a total of 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes. He decided to not declare for this year's draft and spend one more season in college to improve his skills and talents before going pro.

Ex-Alabama HC Nick Saban puts his faith in Deion Sanders' abilities

Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban made his debut on ESPN's "College GameDay" during the Week 0 edition in Dublin. During the show, he had high praise for Deion Sanders and his team and said:

"I'm all for Coach Prime man. He's doing a great job at Colorado, his son is a great quarterback. And I think that will be the difference in the game. I think they'll take the next step in terms of a team this year and they'll start out with a win first week."

Last season, Colorado began the season with a three-game winning streak before losing its momentum and failing to put up a successful campaign. With the changes that Sanders made to his roster and coaching staff, can the Buffs redeem themselves this year?

