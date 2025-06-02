"Still one of the craziest things in NFL history: Fans relive Michael Vick's historic moment in Jordan 17s, a major trendsetter 

Michael Vick spent 13 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL. He spent three seasons playing for Virginia Tech at the collegiate level before becoming the first African-American quarterback to go No.1 after the Atlanta Falcons had drafted him first overall in the 2001 NFL draft.

During his NFL career, Michael Vick played for the Falcons, Eagles, New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The retired four-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in February 2017.

One of the most memorable aspects about Vick's NFL career was the choice of cleats. The former quarterback was well-known for wearing Jordan 17s, which became an inseparable part of his identity on the gridiron. One shoe in particular became a part of history.

During the 2002 season, Michael Vick helped the Falcons to an impressive overtime victory over the Vikings while wearing a pair of red and white Jordan 17s. The retired quarterback broke the records for the most single-game rushing yards as a signal-caller and the longest TD run in OT by a quarterback.

Fans reminisced the quarterback's iconic moment as they shared their thoughts on Vick breaking records in Jordans.

"Still one of the craziest things in nfl history," one commented.

"Everybody need to pay homage to Vick for this. All them Jordan cleats, he was the first," another said.

"Top cleats in the conversation," one wrote.

"Him making 2 defenders crash straight into each other ... craziest highlight...," another said.

"Yes one of my fav childhood memories hahaha," one commented.

Michael Vick opens up about how Coach Prime helped him by going out of his way

After retirement, the former quarterback delved into the world of coaching. In December 2024, he was named the coach of the Norfolk State Spartans.

On April 2, Michael Vick, on the Get God Pod podcast, opened up about how Coach Prime guided him in the new chapter of his career. Vick also expressed his gratitude to the Colorado coach for supporting and being there for him.

"You might not even talk on football, Deion gonna give you a lot of game," Vick said. "I asked him last year like, 'What was it like? And when should I transition into it?' He was like, 'Now. What are you waiting for?'

"Then, like, every time I asked him a question about it or 'How should I look at this?' He just gave precise, direct answers. ... It's just been super accurate."

After Michael Vick joined Norfolk State, Deion Sanders congratulated him on social media. He also encouraged fans to show support to the former quarterback ahead of his new journey as a college football coach.

