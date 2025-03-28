"Stop being a darn chance, and be an opportunity": $45 million worth Deion Sanders powerful message in his latest speech

Deion Sanders is preparing for his third stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. After a 4-8 debut in 2023, Coach Prime helped the program to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance last season.

Amidst the ongoing off-season preparations, Deion Sanders was invited to be a keynote speaker during the ProMat 2025, a global supply chain and manufacturing event. His keynote session was held in Chicago on Mar. 19.

On Friday, a clip of Coach Prime's session at the event went viral on social media. In the video, he shared a powerful message with the audience, talking about the importance of capitalizing on opportunities. Deion Sanders also gave an example from his own life by talking about his journey with the Colorado Buffaloes.

"Rick George, my AD, he didn't give me a chance. He gave me an opportunity," Coach Prime said. "Because he knew what I was going to do. He didn't have to look over my shoulder. He knew what I was gonna do. He didn't have to stay there with me, he knew what I was gonna do."

"Stop being a darn chance, and be an opportunity."

Deion Sanders will begin a new chapter of his journey in Boulder this year. Several of his key players have departed in the NFL draft, including his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. However, Coach Prime did not waste time in revamping his coaching staff and roster.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last year, the Buffs are confident about competing for a Big 12 title and a shot at the national championship.

Deion Sanders reveals how he deals with tough situations in life

Despite having a luxurious life, the $45 million head coach still faces tough times like the rest of us. So what does the 2x Super Bowl champion do when faced with a predicament?

Last Sunday, Coach Prime appeared on the "Bass Live" show. During his appearance, he talked about enjoying the simple things in life. Sanders also revealed that fishing is something that helps him stay calm and collected while facing adversities in life.

"Fishing is so peaceful to me," Coach Prime said. "When I'm going through it all I gotta do is go to the lake and I'm straight. All I gotta do is go to the lake and I'm straight and I love it!"

"My step father taught me with a can pole. We use to go in these little lakes just to catch whatever would bite....Most people saying, if he had a boat he could do wonderful things. You know what I was thinking? If I had a whole darn lake I could do whatever I wanted to do. So every piece of property I've owned as a professional, I get a lake in it. So I can enjoy the moment my step father tried to give me"

The Colorado Buffaloes begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

