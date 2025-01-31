“Stop hating on Bron”: Travis Hunter defends LeBron James as Jordan Seaton trolls him for pretending to read a book

Travis Hunter recently hailed LeBron James as his favorite NBA player and the two-way star is continuing to defend the LA Lakers legend. In an episode that was released on his YouTube show on Thursday, Hunter supported James when his Colorado teammate Jordan Seaton appeared to make a cheeky remark about the NBA icon.

Hunter's guests, Boogie and Seaton, began mocking James, joking that the Lakers star pretends to read books because he's always on the first page when the cameras pan toward him. However, Hunter admirably defended James.

"He [James] is probably just like, yeah, let me just read my new book that I just got," Hunter said. "You don't know bro, he's probably really reading the book. See, y'all hating bro, stop hating on Bron."

When Seaton said he has no hate for James, Hunter added:

"Bron didn't do anything to y'all. Bron reads his books. If he's being on page one, he's reading page one.

Just over a week ago, Hunter had a debate with Boogie regarding the GOAT of the NBA. While Boogie picked Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Hunter picked James and didn't budge on his opinion.

Travis Hunter gearing up for 2025 NFL draft after Heisman-winning season at Colorado

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter is entering the 2025 NFL draft on the back of a stellar season at Colorado. The versatile superstar caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver. He also tallied 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions as a cornerback.

Hunter's fabulous outings in offense and defense helped Colorado finish with a 9-4 record, and the Buffs also earned the No. 20 rank in the country. He also edged out Boise State running back Ahston Jeanty to win the Heisman Trophy while also receiving several other individual honors.

Now, Hunter is set to go pro and many believe that he will be the first pick in this year's draft, which could see him land at the Tennessee Titans.

