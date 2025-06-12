"Stop playing with me" - Auburn QB Deuce Knight sends fiery message to Landon Duckworth as 4-star prospect narrows down recruitment to 2 SEC teams

Auburn's Hugh Freeze is battling SEC rival South Carolina Gamecocks to land the No. 6 quarterback of the Class of 2026 (per 247sports), Landon Duckworth. On Thursday, Duckworth narrowed down his college picks to two programs: Auburn and South Carolina. He had earlier committed to the Gamecocks but decommitted in June 2024. However, Shane Beamer has again gotten into Duckworth's top two college picks.

Tigers' freshman Duece Knight reacted to Duckworth's announcement with a six-word reaction.

"Stop playing wit me lil bra," wrote Duece Knight.

QB Deuce Knight will make his debut in the upcoming months. He is a product of George County (Mississippi), raking in a five-star rating as a high school prospect, fitting for No. 5-ranked QB in the Class of 2025.

Other fans also hyped him up in the comments section.

"Come home and join the Auburn family @landoo! War Damn Eagle," a fan said.

"May the best team land him," another fan said.

"Landon Duckworth, you are a gamecock," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"This is exactly, what we expected war eagle," a fan said.

"yk da move bro," another fan said.

Auburn QB Deuce Knight sends fiery message to Landon Duckworth as 4-star prospect narrows down recruitment to 2 SEC teams via Instagram/@hayesfawcett3.

In May as well, when Ducksworth announced his top five college picks, Knight hyped him up with an exciting message.

"Let's do it lil brudda," Duece Knight wrote.

Duckworth is one of the rising prospects, holding the No. 6 rank as a QB in the 2026 class. In addition to being a football standout, he also excels in basketball as well as track & field. Till recently, Ole Miss had been a strong contender to land the Jackson High prospect, but the Gamecocks' persistent edge toppled Lane Kiffin's recruiting plan.

Although Auburn boasts a strong candidature, the Gamecocks are in a slightly dominant position. Earlier this month, On3's Steve Wiltfong logged Duckworth's recruitment in favor of Shane Beamer's program.

In his last season, Ducksworth registered 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading his team to a 14-1 record, and clinching the Alabama 4A state title.

Can freshman Duece Knight qualify to play starting QB for the Auburn Tigers

Although a freshman, Duece Knight has been successful in grabbing the attention of quarterbacks coach Kent Austin. In an interview with AL.com in March, Austin praised the young QB, calling him "gifted physically."

"He’s smart, he prepares, he’s really gifted physically," Austin said. "He can make some throws that a lot of other guys can’t make, even at his age right now. Really, really pleased with the room."

Despite his gifted talents and a strong work ethic, analysts fear his performance might not make it up to Hugh Freeze's QB priority list.

"Uber talented, has the ability to be a gigantic playmaker,” Cubelic said on June 3 via The Paul Finebaum Show. “But I think the experience is just not there and he’s not quite ready yet.

"I’ve talked to multiple people in recruiting who say ‘Listen, he’s still raw. He’s not ready to go be a collegiate starter just yet. Doesn’t mean he won’t be great.’ But I don’t look at him being a viable possibility this season."

The Auburn Tigers will kick-start their 2025 season against the Baylor Bears on Aug. 29.

