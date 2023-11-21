Who is the FSU backup QB, Tate Rodemaker? What we know about Jordan Travis's replacement

Tate Rodemaker has some big shoes to fill, as the the backup quarterback prepares to replace starting signal-caller Jordan Travis, who came down with a season ending injury over the weeked in Florida State's victory over North Alabama.

Rodemker hs featured sometimes this year, with him recording 376 yards, with five touchdown passes and no interceptions. 217 of those 376 passing yards came in last weeks clash with North Alabama, when he replaced Jordan Travis.

Who is FSU backup QB, Tate Rodemaker?

The junior quarterback was a three star recruit by the Seminoles in 2020. He stands at 6'4" and weighs 196 pounds. Rodemaker received offers from several schools, including Appalachian State, Virginia Tech, Utah and Baylor before comiting to Florida State. He initially comited to the University of South Florida, before turning back and electing to attend the Tallahasse school.

He was Mike Norvell's first commitment.

Where is Tate Rodemaker from?

Rodemaker is a southern boy, hailing Valdosta, Georgia. He threw for 6,811 yards and 74 touchdowns, averaging 243.3 yards per game in his career at Valdosta high. As a senior he threw for 3225 yards, with 42 touchdown passes, and had a completion percentge of 66.8%. That year he led the Valdosta Wildcats to a AAAAAA state playoff.

Tate Rodemaker's NFL Draft stock

Don't expect Tate Rodemaker to be drafted in 2024 NFL Draft. While the player was ranked No. 12 among quarterback prospects in 2020 according to 247 Sports, there isn't enough film on him for pro franchises to go after him.

What Rodemaker has is a golden opportunity to become the next Seminoles starting quarterback. With Jordan Travis out with an injury, and forced to leave for the NFL next year due to his status as a senior, the Seminoles have no set signal-caller for the 2024 season.

Travis' absence in the last leg of the season gives Rodemaker the chance to perform under the spolight of an ACC championship game and potentially at the CFP. Given coach Norvell's vested interest in recruiting him, it could possible that he wants the quarterback to be the next starter at FSU.