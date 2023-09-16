Are Jay Norvell and Mike Norvell related?

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell has found himself in the crosshairs of Deion Sanders after comments that were interpreted as stinging went viral before the pair meet on Saturday.

Jay Norvell is best known for his coaching gigs at Nevada and now Colorado State. Meanwhile, Mike Norvell has been going about justifying Florida State Seminoles' AP preseason poll No. 8 ranking with an impressive 45-24 win against the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers.

Jay Norvell and Mike Norvell just happen to share the same last name but are not related.

Can Mike Norvell take the Seminoles to the CFP?

Norvell's team beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles 66-13 after beating LSU 45-24 in week one.

Mike Norvell's passionate speech to his players after the thrilling win against favorites LSU Tigers was streamed live, showing just how much belief runs through the Seminoles this season.

"You all know I'm emotional! But everything has to be under control. We gave too much tonight," Norvell said. "Ultimately, I am so proud of you. I'm so proud of you. Offense: I told you we'd score every time we got the ball in the second half."

With teams above them, like Alabama and LSU, teetering, this could be the Seminoles' chance to clinch a college football playoff berth.

Jay Norvell against the Sanders clan

The Sanders clan have chips on their shoulders that help motivate them to perform. They have deployed the slights, real and imagined, to devastating effect against their opponents this season.

The Colorado State coach, before the clash against the Buffaloes, aimed a dig at Coach Prime, handing them the perfect spice for the occasion.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them (ESPN) -- I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

Deion Sanders, never one to mince his words, had a response for Norvell.

“It was just gonna be a good game,” Sanders said. “They done messed around and made it … personal.”

Shedeur Sanders, as usual, was blunt with his response to coach Jay Norvell's comments.

“You gotta be a fool to do that,” Shedeur said. “You got his son playing quarterback, his other son playing safety. Come on now, you’re asking for it. It’s just extra motivation. That’s what it is.”

Jay Norvell has certainly elevated the Rocky Showdown from routine to spicy.