“Stunting like his daddy”: Fans Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Touchdown Celebration, channeling his dad Deion Sanders' iconic moves

Shedeur Sanders has excelled with flying colors for the second time this season, starring in Saturday's 36-24 victory over Nebraska. He and Travis Hunter have emerged as Deion Sanders' most successful players.

An X post highlighted Shedeur Sanders celebrating a touchdown in Coach Prime's style. Fans swooped into the comment section adding appreciation and adoration for the Sanders duo.

Fans react to Sanders' style

Shedeur and Deion Sanders have set forward in the journey to turn around the Colorado program. It is no news that fans are thrilled at their record-making performances and Deion Sanders' amazing leadership and style.

Who is Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son?

Sanders is making waves in the world of college football as a talented quarterback. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete has already left a significant mark in just two games.

Sanders' statistics for the 2023 season showcase his talent. He has amassed 903 yards, six touchdowns and an impressive 83.7 QBR (at 13th in the nation) and has proven to be a dynamic force.

In the 2023 season, Sanders exhibited his passing and rushing abilities. In the win over Nebraska, he completed 73.8% of his passes. In his debut against TCU, Sanders set a school record with 510 passing yards. It is the most by a player in his first Football Bowl Subdivision game since 1996.

Deion Sanders' son, a Jackson State transfer, is making a significant impact. His debut has fans excited about his future, as much as they are in awe of his style resembling Deion Sanders.

