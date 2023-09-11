"Lord passed us when it came to dancing": Deion Sanders explains his son Shedeur's primetime shuffle and admits the overall lack of rhythm 

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, exhibited his prowess on the field in Colorado's second game of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, a 36-14 romp. With a remarkable 393 passing yards and three total touchdowns, Shedeur showcased what Deion Sander's team is built of.

He paid a touching tribute to his father by recreating the iconic "Prime Time" dance following a rushing touchdown. There is no doubt that Sanders is on the right track to generate the Heisman Trophy buzz he deserves. However, his dance moves had the entire stadium buzzing.

Coach Prime – Papa Prime, rather, in this scenario – did not mince words when assessing Shedeur Sanders' imitation of the famous touchdown dance. When asked to grade his son's Prime Time Shuffle, he said:

"It was horrible. It was easy to kick the feet up. He don't. You don't want it. Shedeur is not a dancer. I can't dance either. The only dancer in the family is Bossy, my daughter. She is the only one that really has rhythm. The rest of us, we didn't get that. The Lord only passed us when it came to dancing."

Why was Colorado vs. Nebraska personal for Deion Sanders' son?

For Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, the victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers held a deep personal significance. Before the game, the Cornhuskers chose to stand on the Colorado Buffaloes' logo during the pregame team talk. This attitude offended Shedeur:

"A couple of players do it, it’s fine – enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all – so I went in there and disrupted it. They knew off-rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That’s what I was saying pregame, and I knew it was extreme disrespect."

Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11. The arrival of Deion Sanders marked a turning point for the program. The revival was evident in their impressive start with a stunning victory against the then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

