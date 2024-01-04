Super Bowl vs. National Championship tickets: Price comparison, benefits, seating capacity, halftime show, and more explored

The Super Bowl and the CFP National Championship are the biggest games in American football. The former determines the champion in every NFL season, while the latter determines the best college football team in the nation.

The prestige of both games and the demand for in-game attendance causes a surge in their ticket prices. For example, the average ticket price for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was $8,000, per MLive.com’s Anneice Coady.

With the showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies being only days away, here are some details regarding the tickets for the games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Super Bowl vs. National Championship tickets – price comparison

While the CFP National Championship can command a massive crowd but the price for watching the game in person is nowhere near what the Super Bowl can command. Based on the rates published by major ticket reselling websites like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, StubHub, and Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket for the Michigan-Washington showdown is close to $900.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for Super Bowl LVIII are available at higher rates even before the participants are determined. Coady wrote that the average price is a whopping $6,800. Vivid Seats’ lowest price is $6,704 for the farthest section at the corner of Allegiant Stadium’s upper endzone.

Super Bowl vs. National Championship tickets - benefits

A 2024 CFP National Championship ticket gets you into the Allstate Championship Tailgate, wherein attendees can enjoy games, concessions, sponsor activations, live musical performances, and ESPN broadcasts.

Conversely, a Super Bowl ticket gets the holder into the game and witness the kings of the NFL first-hand. However, the league also sells Super Bowl ticket packages through Ticketmaster. Five packages are available: On the 50, Club 67, Kickoff Club, Touchdown Club, and Playmaker’s Club.

Aside from guaranteed seating and preferential views near the football field, each package has additional benefits. On The Fifty package includes pregame perks, a premium bar and cuisine, post-game field access, and a closer look at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees.

Club 67 and the Touchdown Club give access to a pregame party near the stadium featuring performances by Billy Idol. Some NFL legends will also attend, while attendees can enjoy the open bar and chef-curated menu.

The Kickoff Club and the Playmaker’s Club include access to a pregame party with live music, an open bar, interactive games, and photo opportunities. These packages start at $9,000.

Super Bowl vs. National Championship tickets - seating

Formerly known as Reliant Stadium, NRG Stadium has a standard seating capacity of 72,220, which can be expanded to 80,000. It will be the site of the 2024 CFP National Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

Conversely, Allegiant Stadium can seat 65,000 people, which is expandable to 71,835. The home of the Las Vegas Raiders will host Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the American Football Conference and National Football Conference champions.

Super Bowl vs. National Championship tickets – halftime show

Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide and was named the second most successful artist of the 2000s by Billboard Magazine. The musician/entrepreneur/philanthropist has eight Grammy Award winners and nine Soul Train Music Awards.

Meanwhile, the halftime show of the CFP National Championship game will feature the marching bands of the University of Michigan and the University of Washington. However, Jack Harlow, KIDZ BOP, Jon Pardi, and Jake Owen will rock the stage on the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live from January 5-7 at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.