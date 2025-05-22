“Surgery #5 in the books”: Alabama QB Ty Simpson’s mom Julie gives an update on sister Emma’s meniscus transplant

Emma Simpson, the sister of presumed Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Ty Simpson, had another successful surgery.

Simpson's mom, Julie, took to Instagram to reveal Emma had surgery to repair a torn meniscus. It was her fifth surgery and she appeared to be in good spirits.

"Surgery #5 in the books for this one & it’s the one that made me happy cry. Meniscus transplant success! All I can say is that being an organ donor is a gift I never thought we would cherish like this. Getting that card today explaining the gift of allocation was extremely emotional to me & I will always be thankful," Julie wrote on Instagram.

"Our girl will now be able to function for the next 10-15 years with little to no pain in her knee & she will be able to push off a knee replacement as well. What a blessing we have been given. This is a thank you that we will never be able to say enough," Julie added.

It's good news that Emma had successful surgery, as she is on the road to recovery now. Emma played basketball in high school and is Ty Simpson's younger sister.

Throughout her high school basketball career, Ty has been a supporter, often going to games when he can and giving her advice.

Ty Simpson is likely to start at quarterback for Alabama

Ty Simpson is entering his fourth year at Alabama after being a five-star recruit in 2022.

Simpson has been buying his time at Alabama as he served as the backup to Jalen Milroe last season, and he only saw the field last season when games were out of hand.

Now, heading into 2025, Simpson is the front-runner to be the starting QB, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer revealed.

“If you had to play right now, go with the veteran in Ty (Simpson),” DeBoer said on The Paul Finebaum Show, via On3. “Did a nice job this spring. As for the others, we just need to keep the competition going. They know that that’s their expectation because they know where they’re at right now isn’t good enough for where we need to be to have the success we want to have as a football team.”

Simpson will have to beat out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell in fall camp to remain the team's starting QB.

Last season at Alabama, Simpson went 14-for-25 for 167 yards.

