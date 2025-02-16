"Surprised Sark didn't get more of a bump": Texas fans react as details of Steve Sarkisian's $10.8M contract are revealed

It appears Steve Sarkisian is receiving a contract extension, the details of which are included in the University of Texas System Board of Regents' approaching February meeting made public on Saturday. The Longhorns coach is getting a nice pay raise as well.

College football fans took to X/Twitter on Saturday to give their opinions on Sarkisian's pockets getting a bit more full.

"Honestly surprised Sark didn't get more of a bump," one fan wrote.

"Surprised he only gets 20hrs in the private jet," another said.

"Man imagine what he might get if he could win it," one more posted.

"Going for back 2 back national championships," a fan predicted.

Another posted a GIF, seemingly telling Texas to give Sarkisian whatever he asks for.

How did Steve Sarkisian earn his extension?

Steve Sarkisian has played a large role in helping lift Texas back onto the national stage after the program struggled post-Vince Young. The Longhorns have reached consecutive College Football Playoff semifinals, falling short of the title game both times.

Before Sarkisian and Texas faced off with Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl semifinal last month, rumors emerged that NFL teams were interested in his services as coach.

On3's Andy Staples was skeptical despite Sarkisian's success on the sidelines in Austin.

"It's probably more of a 'let's get our man a raise' play," Staples said on his On3 podcast with Ari Wasserman.

With the document released Saturday, it appears Staples has been proven right in his assertion but sounds like he feels Sarkisian deserves it, though.

"He is interesting," Staples said. "I like the way he's developed Texas, but I also think ... there's nothing that screams great pro coach versus great college.

"The things that he's done at Texas that are really good — building NFL draft picks, recruiting offensive linemen well and then scheming them up — the roster construction is unique to college."

With the highly touted Arch Manning taking over behind center now that Quinn Ewers is gone, Steve Sarkisian will be able to open up his attack a bit more.

"I do think the offense has a chance to be a little bit different," ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy said Thursday on his podcast, Always College Football. "Part of what makes it a little bit different is that the quarterback mobility element will adjust ever so slightly.

"Sark, most of his career, has utilized a dropback passing attack. I don't know if he's ever really utilized as a core principle of his offense the quarterback run, designed quarterback run."

Manning brings that sort of dimension to the position. In paying Steve Sarkisian, Texas is trusting the coach to mold Manning into a great player at the school.

