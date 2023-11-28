Syracuse coaching rumors roundup feat. Dan Mullen and Bob Chesney

The Syracuse Orange football program is searching for a new head coach. The team fired Dino Babers after a disappointing 6-6 season and will be looking for someone who can help turn the program around.

As of now, Syracuse hasn't hired anyone, but there have been rumors on who the program might be interested in. Let's take a look at some coaching rumors surrounding the Syracuse Orange.

5 potential coaches for the Syracuse Orange as per rumors

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1. Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen was rumored to be a front-runner for the Syracuse job as he reportedly met with athletic director John Wildhack.

However, on Sunday night, the former Florida and Mississippi State coach seemingly took himself out of the running, stating that he won't be the team's next head coach.

Expand Tweet

"Love the cuse. But will not be the next head coach."

#2. Bob Chesney

Bob Chesney is the current head coach of Holy Cross and was also rumored to be a front-runner alongside Mullen.

Footballscoop reported that Chesney has been the name-linked to the Syracuse job the most.

"The one name coming up in more areas connected to the search than any other: Bob Chesney," the report says.

Chesney is 44-21 all-time as head coach at Holy Cross.

#3. Tony White

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Tony White has reportedly been vetted as a potential candidate for the vacant Syracuse coaching job.

He was the defensive coordinator of Syracuse from 2020 to 2022, before taking the job with Nebraska for the 2023 season. Given that he has familiarity with the program, it isn't a surprise to see White's name in the mix.

#4. Jason Candle

Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle has also been vetted according to reports and is in the conversation to be Syracuse's new head coach. At Toledo, Candle is 65-33 and is coming off an 11-1 season.

#5. Al Golden

One final name that has been linked to the job is Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden. He has been a head coach at Temple and Miami in college football, but has been serving as Notre Dame's DC for the past two seasons.