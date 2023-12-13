Syracuse pulls sneaky move with a Hibachi dinner to lure 4-star recruit away from Deion Sanders

In the high-stakes world of college football recruiting, where programs vie for the talents of promising young athletes, Syracuse has seemingly pulled off a sly maneuver in securing the commitment of four-star edge rusher KingJoseph Edwards.

Edwards was reportedly also being chased by Deion Sanders and Colorado, pitting the Buffs against Syracuse coach Fran Brown, who threw a surprising element into the mix—a hibachi dinner.

KingJoseph Edwards, a highly sought-after prospect with 35 scholarship offers from football powerhouses across the nation, found himself at the center of a recruiting battle between Syracuse, Colorado and Florida State.

However, the sneaky move by the Orange has raised eyebrows, as they strategically utilized a hibachi dinner experience to sway the talented edge rusher.

Hibachi Dinner heist: Syracuse's unique recruiting approach

Edwards, who canceled an official visit to Colorado after a change in the coaching staff, found solace and excitement in his visit to the Orange. The unique twist in the tale came in the form of a hibachi dinner hosted within the iconic basketball arena—the Dome.

Edwards expressed his delight and said:

"Hibachi in the Dome was real good. The experience is something I'll never forget."

This unexpected move by Syracuse appears to have left a lasting impression on Edwards, who emphasized that it wasn't just about the hibachi itself but the overall experience.

The atmosphere, the cultural vibe and the personal attention from the recruiting staff seemed to play pivotal roles in swaying the young athlete's decision.

Fran Brown's Charm Offensive: Changing the game for Syracuse

The second subheading delves into the impact of first-year coach Fran Brown and his strategy to win over KingJoseph Edwards. Brown's one-on-one meeting with Edwards, where he expressed a genuine desire to coach the talented prospect, seems to have struck a chord.

"He was just saying how he wants to coach me," Edwards said. "He thinks I could be a good fit in what they're trying to do."

The influence of the current Orange players, particularly Jayden Bellamy, added to Edwards' positive experience. The players spoke highly of Coach Brown's genuine nature and belief that the program was headed in the right direction.

This, coupled with the amenities afforded to football players and the impressive campus, contributed to a significant shift in Edwards' perception of the Orange.

Fran Brown's charm offensive extended beyond the football field, providing Edwards with unique experiences like attending a hibachi dinner in the Dome and getting up close with a limited edition Ferrari.

These personalized touches and the vision Brown shared for Edwards within the team seem to have swayed the balance in the Orange's favor.

As the recruiting battle intensifies, Syracuse's strategic use of a charm offensive might tip the scales in the school's favor.

While Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado put up a strong fight, the power of a unique and memorable experience could be the decisive factor that secures KingJoseph Edwards for the Orange.

As the countdown to signing day begins, the unexpected allure of Hibachi may very well be the underdog move that will change the landscape of college football recruiting.

