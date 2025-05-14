"Take the L" - Uncle Luke fires blunt warning to Florida State, Gators fans after Jackson Cantwell’s Miami commitment

Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. He was fielding offers from many teams, but on Tuesday, he committed to the Miami Hurricanes during a ceremony at Next High School in Missouri. This was a big win for the Hurricanes as several other top schools were in the mix to land Cantwell, including in-state rivals Florida and Florida State.

With Jackson Cantwell committing to the Hurricanes, it has led to a wave of disappointment from Gators and Seminoles fans online. As a result, Luther Luke Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke, called out those fans. Campbell is a rapper and has been a fan of the Miami Hurricanes for decades. Famously, he was allegedly in a pay-for-play scandal with the Hurricanes in the 80s and 90s.

After the news that Miami had earned the commitment of Jackson Cantwell, Uncle Luke sent a warning to Florida and Florida State fans on X on Wednesday morning.

"Florida State and Gator fans lost their minds last night when Miami landed the No. 1 player in high school football. Deal with it. We’ve always said our coach is the best recruiter in the country—and this is his time of year. Game-day coaching? That’s another convo. But right now, it’s about stacking wins in recruiting. Take the L."

Jackson Cantwell speaks about why he chose the Miami Hurricanes

At the ceremony at his high school on Tuesday, Cantwell announced his decision to commit to the Miami Hurricanes. After making the announcement, Cantwell spoke about his decision to join the Hurricanes, stating he wanted to join a team where he felt he would be given an opportunity to succeed.

"I just wanna get one chance," Cantwell said. "I just want to get a shot, and I think (offensive line coach Alex) Mirabal and (head coach Mario) Cristobal will give me a shot and the confidence they've given guys these past years. I think I can have that confidence and I think he's willing to invest that kind of time in me."

Securing Cantwell as a recruit is a huge win for head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. Cristobal had a strong recruiting class in 2025, securing 16 four-star recruits. This resulted in the Hurricanes having the No. 13-ranked class in 2025, according to 247 Sports. Securing the No. 1-ranked recruit in 2026 should put them on the path to having a Top 10 class next year.

