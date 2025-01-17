“TAKE MY MONEY”: CFB fans rejoice as EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release this summer

EA Sports officially confirmed on Thursday the continuation of its College Football franchise for another year as College Football 26 is set to hit shelves this summer. The announcement of the release follows the tremendous commercial success of College Football 25 last year.

“We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us. Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer,” EA Sports wrote on College Football franchise social media on Thursday.

The announcement by the American gaming giant on Thursday generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. It cemented the franchise’s resurgence in the gaming world after its previous dormancy for more than a decade due to complex program licensing issues.

Here’s a look at some of the fan reactions to College Football 26:

Other reactions from fans to the release:

"For the love of whatever please release this sh*t on PC," a fan wrote.

"Huge W year one and it’s only gonna get better, super excited," another fan wrote.

"Going to be a good summer," one fan added.

"For coming back after 10 years away, the game hit the spot. They definitely can build off the success," said a fan.

Will College Football 26 experience the financial success of its predecessor?

The release of College Football 25 proved to be a massive commercial success for EA Sports. The game gained widespread attention ahead of its launch in 2024. Within just two weeks of its launch, the game had already amassed an astonishing $500 million in sales.

The game went on to achieve a greater milestone as fans eagerly embraced the long-awaited return of the franchise after a decade-long hiatus. In December, Circana’s video game sales data from November confirmed that College Football 25 had set some new industry benchmarks.

The game currently holds the record for the best-selling sports title ever released in the U.S. market at the end of the year. Additionally, it was the top-selling game of 2024, surpassing major titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Helldivers 2 and Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

“EA delivered a strong start to FY25, beating net bookings guidance as we continue to execute across our business,” EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson said in an earnings report.

“Our focus on delivering bigger, bolder, and more connected experiences for our players has never been sharper and is illustrated by the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS College Football 25 as we head into another historic Q2 sports season at EA.”

EA Sports aims to achieve something even bigger with College Football 26 when it gets unveiled. However, there's no certainty about that, as this will be the second release post-hiatus. Nonetheless, the hope for the publisher is to achieve financial success bigger than that of its predecessor.

