"Talk about putting the cart before the horse.": CFB world stands divided over Arch Manning's Texas highlights 

A recent tweet has some fans hesitant to believe Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning will be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He returns to the program for the 2025 season as the team's new starting quarterback. Manning hopes to lead the program to another College Football Playoff appearance in his sophomore year.

Ad

On Wednesday, College Football Report posted a highlight video of Manning's performance last year via X (formerly Twitter) and asked if he would be the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

"Arch Manning highlights, QB1 for Texas Future #1 overall pick next year (Exploding head emoji)?," College Football Report tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It's worth noting that Manning is expected to stay with Texas for the next two years. Fans reacted to the tweet, pointing out that he has yet to show what he could do as a starter for an entire College Football season.

"Talk about putting the cart before the horse. Yikes.," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why don't we give the young man his two years at Texas if he wants them. He has the highest NIL value of any college player at 6.5 million a year, and besides his family is loaded so no financial reason to hurry to jump into NFL. He can enjoy getting a couple of years of starting at his college choice. Just my thoughts on the issue.," another fan tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"People that think the Manning family will allow him to enter the NFL draft with only ONE YEAR of starting are delusional. Arch Manning will be in the 2027 NFL draft," a fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Um, he literally needs to play football first at a college level," a fan commented.

"He'll stay another year and be a starter for 2 seasons at least. No reason to leave with NIL.," a fifth fan tweeted.

"Everyone needs to get out of their minds he's going pro next year. He's staying at least 2 years.," a fan wrote.

Ad

How did Arch Manning perform last season with the Texas Longhorns?

The upcoming season has the Texas Longhorns fans optimistic about how the talented quarterback will perform in his new role. Although Arch Manning played the backup role to Quinn Ewers, the Texas star was able to show his potential. He completed 61 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman.

Ad

His best performance was in the team's 35-13 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 28. The future NFL draft prospect completed 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Fans and sports commentators thought that Manning would have been a better option as a starter last year. However, the freshman accepted his role as the backup player and showed respect to Ewers in the media. On Jan. 15, Ewers announced on X that he would enter the 2025 NFL draft. His departure immediately elevated Manning to be the new starter and ushered in a new era for Texas.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Arch Manning aims to get the team's first win of the 2025 season when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.