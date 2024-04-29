“Tampering running wild,” “Smart decision, young man”: CFB fans react to Alabama OL James Brockermeyer’s transfer portal news

It was reported a few days ago that James Brockermeyer had entered the transfer portal. Brockermeyer spent three seasons at Tuscaloosa and he was an important member of the Crimson Tide team throughout spring practice. He was touted to secure the starting role in the upcoming season.

However, James Brockermeyer decided to team up with the Horned Frogs ahead of the 2024 season.

His exit has led to a series of reactions among college football fans. While some feel it's a good decision from the center, others feel tampering has played out in the move. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

"Tampering running wild", said one of the fans.

Another fan thought it was a smart decision,

More reaction to the transfer:

"Whoa! Whats going on in Tuscaloosa!?" A fan asked.

"Lol. So tampering," a fan wrote.

"Didn’t the Gumps say he beat out the Washington guy lmao. The spins are going to be funny," another fan commented.

"I don’t get do not contact tag’s does that just mean tampering happened lol and already has a team," noted another fan.

James Brockermeyer was set for a huge role in Tuscaloosa

Following the departure of Seth McLaughlin to Ohio State, James Brockermeyer has been considered the likely starting center for Alabama next season. He was able to secure the attention of Kalen DeBoer during the spring practice with his astonishing performance.

“He’s done a really good job,” Kalen DeBoer said of James Brockermeyer after the team’s second scrimmage of spring practice. “He’s got a lot of opportunities to take a lot of snaps, and hanging in there. The communication has been clean.”

Brockermeyer had a significant advantage in getting the starting role in the 2024 season. This is especially true considering that Washington transfer Parker Brailsford has been absent from practice due to personal issues. Nonetheless, he decided to take the exit doors.

A huge addition to Sonny Dykes’ TCU

The arrival of James Brockermeyer is a big one for TCU in their effort to rebuild. The Horned reached the College Football Playoff two seasons ago, marking a great leap under Sonny Dykes. However, the team ended last season with a 5-7 record, missing out on a bowl game.

Brockermeyers will also team up with his brother at the program. Tommy Brockermeyer also previously played at Alabama before transferring to TCU ahead of the 2023 college football season. Tommy recently medically retired after just one season at Fort Worth.