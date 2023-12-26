Tate Rodemaker stuns Seminoles nation with major decision to enter transfer portal as FSU likely loses its last chance of redemption

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker has been a part of the team since 2020. The three-star recruit of the Class of 2020 from Georgia mainly served as the backup to Jordan Travis. But after Travis suffered a season-ending injury this campaign, he came forward to take his place as the starting quarterback in the Seminoles' final regular season game against Florida, which they won 24-15.

Unfortunately, Tate Rodemaker suffered a head injury in that game and was sidelined for the ACC Championship game against Louisville. Florida State still won with freshman Brock Glenn as QB1. Furthermore, Rodemaker was supposed to be healthy enough to compete in the upcoming Orange Bowl game against Georgia.

However, he has now left the Seminoles in a state of worry. It has been reported that Tate Rodemaker is opting out of the Orange Bowl to enter the transfer portal in search of a new home. According to Matt Zenitz of Noles247, a source close to the Rodemaker family said that the decision was taken in the best interest of the quarterback's future in college football:

"This decision to enter the transfer portal was extremely difficult. However, with the unforgiving nature of the calendar relative to transfer portal players and bowl games and limited opportunities remaining for transfer quarterbacks, the family felt this move was in Tate's best interest.

"Florida State has quite publicly recruited multiple quarterbacks this transfer cycle, so Tate and his family reluctantly came to the decision that now was the time to move on."

With Tate Rodermaker out of the picture, the team will have to rely on Brock Glenn to lead them to victory in the Orange Bowl. But this also means that coach Mike Norvell will now have to recruit quarterbacks from the transfer portal as Tate Rodemaker's exit leaves a gaping hole in the Seminoles' quarterback depth chart.

Norvell has been trying to get the commitment of Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and Oregon quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. But these pursuits have not materialized into anything concrete yet.

Tate Rodemaker's career with Florida State

During his debut campaign in 2020, Tate Rodemaker compiled 130 passing yards with no TD pass while making an appearance in four games. In 2021, he saw less time on the field as he played in just three games for the Seminoles. Rodemaker recorded just seven passing yards that campaign.

In 2022, he got more time on the field, appearing in seven games for Florida State. Rodemaker went on to compile 254 passing yards and two passing TDs for the team with his debut TD pass in college football coming against Louisville. This season, the quarterback appeared in nine games and recorded 510 passing yards and five TD passes. It will be interesting to see which team pursues the services of Tate Rodemaker in the transfer portal.

