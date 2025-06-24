"Tell ND to send him some shoes" "Weird": CFB fans troll Marcus Freeman's 4-star RB commit rocking Michigan cleats

Marcus Freeman's four-star running back commit Javian Osbourne is exhibiting his athleticism at the Rivals' Five-star challenge in Indianapolis. It is an offseason event to showcase Class of 2026 and 2027 recruits, a total of 104 players, displaying their skills.

"Notre Dame 4-star RB commit Javian Osbourne is rocking Michigan cleats at the Rivals Five-Star challenge ... with blacked out M's," On3 tweeted.

On Tuesday, the 5-foot-9 prospect made headlines for his running gear, featuring Michigan cleats and the Notre Dame fans are not thrilled.

"Tell ND to send him some shoes, Man. Simple fix," wrote a user.

"Idk why any RB would want to go to Michigan they don't develop," said another.

"Notre Dame in shambles lol," wrote a person.

Meanwhile, some defended Osbourne's decision.

"Probably because UA cleats suck," tweeted another.

"Kid liked the Jordan cleats, who could blame him? He'd much rather play for Marcus Freeman than cornball cheatin ahh Sharon Moore," commented a person.

On3's Steve Wiltfong tweeted a video snippet about Osboune's performance at the Colts' practice center, alongside 2027 QB Teddy Jarrard.

Marcus Freeman had a great recruiting spree this season, landing top recruits in his 2026 roster. Insider Mike Singer, who has been covering the Fighting Irish for the past six years, agrees.

"This is a run for Notre Dame that we have not seen before," Singer said in an interview with Josh Newberg. "With Marcus Freeman, there's no more, 'Hey, this is what we're going to be in a couple of years.' Its, 'This is what we are right now.'"

Marcus Freeman lands Class of 2026 four-star safety

Joey O'Brien, who committed to Notre Dame, is the No. 5-ranked safety in the Class of 2026 and No. 1-ranked player in Pennsylvania. Nationally, he ranks No. 40th, according to On3 Industry Rankings.

"I just love how hard they work," O'Brien told On3. "The brotherhood there, it's a well-oiled machine. I've been to multiple practices. I've been to a game. They work really hard. They get after it and they show great culture there."

The 6-foot-4 prospect is a two-way standout at La Salle in Glenside. In his junior year, he raked in 36 tackles, 13 pass breakups and an interception, in addition to registering 68 passes for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns.

O'Brien's commitment is followed by tight end Preston Fryzel, who flipped from Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes on Monday.

Presently, Notre Dame's Class of 2026 has 21 recruits. The list includes edge Rodney Dunham, cornerback Khary Adams, interior offensive lineman Tyler Merrill, and running back Jonaz Walton, according to On3.

