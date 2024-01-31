Last year, during the summers, the Tennessee Volunteers football team was penalized for violating over 200 rules. In the end, the school was charged with 18 level 1 violations, which led to a massive fine of $8 million.

The University of Tennessee is now once again under investigation for potential infractions relating to name, image and likeness. Tennessee's Chancellor, Donde Plowman, decided to hit back at the NCAA and its president, Charlie Baker, in an open letter stating that the situation has created a lot of chaos.

"The leaders of intercollegiate athletics owe it to student-athletes and their families to establish clear rules and to act in their best interests. Instead, two and a half years of vague and contradictory NCAA memos, emails and 'guidance' about name, image and likeness (NIL) has created extraordinary chaos that student-athletes and institutions are struggling to navigate. In short, the NCAA is failing."

Unlike last year, the current investigation involves various teams in the athletic program and not just the football team. NCAA's associate director of communications, Megham Durham Wright, did not provide any additional information regarding the investigation.

"With rare exceptions, the NCAA does not comment on current, pending or potential investigations due to confidentiality rules put in place by member schools", Wright told SI.

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava's NIL deal is part of the investigation

As per reports, the program is being investigated for NIL violations, which also include QB Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava joined the program early in December 2022 and will be the starting QB in the upcoming season as Joe Milton leaves for the NFL.

According to the New York Times, the NCAA is now investigating UT for allegedly flying Nico Iamaleava to the school in a private jet, as having a booster pay for the trip would be in direct violation of NCAA guidelines.

It is difficult to say how this situation will play out for Tennessee. If found guilty, then the school could face multiple Level I and Level II violations in the coming days.

