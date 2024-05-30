EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19 and more information about the game is slowly being disclosed.

One team that will be popular among fans to play with is the Tennessee Volunteers, since EA Sports College Football 25 has made special features for the team.

According to college football reporter Andy Slater, one of the features will be the checkered endzone for big games.

The three features for Tennessee are:

Running through the "T"

Checkered Neyland (for big games)

Rocky Top

Running through the T and having the checkers endzones for big games are big additions for Vols fans. But, arguably, the more exciting news is that Rocky Top will be in the game.

Having Rocky Top in the game will make Tennessee's matchups more realistic, as it is one of the more famous fight songs in college football.

Josh Heupel confident on Tennessee's defense heading into 2024

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 9-4 season where they won the Citrus Bowl.

However, it is a step down from 2022, when the Vols were ranked No. 1 heading into their game against Georgia. Heading into 2024, the hype around the Vols is on their offense with QB Nico Iamaleava, but Heupel is eager for his defense to take another step forward.

“The last couple of years, we continued to take big strides," Heupel said.

You look at where we rank within the conference (in) tackles for loss, sacks – leading or at the top of the conference in both of those categories – so the continued growth within our roster, recruiting at a really high level to have the body types and athleticism that we want within our defensive structure, and then continued developmental growth of those guys technically. I really like the direction of where we’re going and anticipate us again taking another big step this offseason," he added, via 247Sports.

Tennessee is set to open its 2024 college football season at home on Aug. 31 against Chattanooga.

