Tennessee Football's helmet decals for 2023 to symbolize solidarity honoring the Virginia shooting victims

Tennessee Football will open its 2023 CFB campaign against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. It will also be UVA's first game since the tragic shooting in November last year that claimed the lives of four students, including three from the Cavaliers' football team.

Given the gravity of emotions that will surround the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the Vols have announced that they will join the Cavaliers in solidarity with helmet decals for their season opener by honoring the victims of the shooting.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel also announced that a moment of silence would be observed at the Nissan Stadium before the start of the game.

Tennessee Football's helmet decals will especially be in honor of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, the three members of the Cavaliers who lost their lives in the shooting.

Virginia Junior running back Mike Hollins was also injured in the attack but was discharged from hospital after treatment.

What to expect from Tennessee Football's opening game?

When the Vols take the field on Saturday, Josh Heupel and his men will look to prove that last season's success was no fluke.

Finishing 6-2 in their conference with an 11-2 overall record, Tennessee Football ended last season with their best record since 2001 in just their second season with Heupel.

While their success last season had a lot to do with the SEC offensive player of the year Hendon Hooker, the Vols will no longer have his services as a signal caller following his transition to the NFL. However, the team still ranks 12th in preseason rankings after entering last season as an unranked team.

That largely revolves around the team's nation-leading stellar offense created by Heupel and former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. Taking over the reins from Golesh is Heupel's right hand man of 15 years, former quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, who played an important role in the development and play of Hooker.

The team will start off their season against Virginia with much of the same vigour and most of the pieces from last year returning at starting positions. The only exceptions will be wide receivers Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Joe Milton will also step in to fill Hooker's shoes as the full time starting QB. He had a standout showing against Cade Clubnik and Clemson at the Orange Bowl, where the Tennessee Football program dominated with a 31-14 win.

The Vols kick off their season against the Cavaliers on Saturday at Noon on ABC.