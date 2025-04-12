“TENNESSEE HAS THEIR GUY!”: CFB fans react as Iowa star Brendan Sullivan enters transfer portal after Nico Iamaleava’s news

Tennessee is in a tough spot as the program wraps its spring practice. Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is reportedly seeking to renegotiate his NIL contract with the school, creating some uncertainty in the program as the spring portal window nears.

The latest report from Yahoo suggested that the Volunteers are moving on from Iamaleava after one season in the starting role. The contract standoff between the university and the quarterback got more intense on Friday after the quarterback surprisingly decided to skip practice.

One of the options now available for Tennessee to replace Iamaleava is Brendan Sullivan. The quarterback spent the 2024 season at Iowa after three seasons at Northwestern. He decided to part ways with the program amid concerns that he might not get the starting role.

Sullivan's availability on the transfer portal has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. The belief is that he could become the next starting quarterback for the Volunteers amid the ongoing fiasco with Iamaleava. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Other reactions from fans:

"Go get him Tennessee you’re gonna need him," a fan wrote.

"Get ready to speak volunteer buddy," another fan wrote.

"Tennessee I’ve found your solution!!!!!," a fan commented.

"He is going to Tennessee," another fan commented.

Tennessee to explore the portal amid Nico Iamaleava's exit

According to sources who spoke with ESPN's Chris Low, Nico Iamaleava informed offensive coordinator Joey Halzle Friday night that he was in the process of completing his paperwork and intended to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Wednesday.

While Brendan Sullivan might be considered by Tennessee in the race to get a new quarterback, he won't be the only option when the spring transfer opens on Wednesday.

ESPN reported that Tennessee’s NIL collective has already started contacting third parties connected to potential replacements for Iamaleava in 2025.

The Volunteers also have a host of in-house options to replace Iamaleava ahead of next season. Redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger is the frontrunner to be Tennessee's starting quarterback in 2025, with true freshman George MacIntyre expected to serve as the backup.

