Tennessee Lands 2024 4-star Running Back: Peyton Lewis Choose the Vols over Georgia, Alabama, and others

The University of Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2024 class four-star running back Peyton Lewis. The player announced his decision on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, choosing the Volunteers over South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Penn State.

The Virginia native visited the university campus unofficially on Saturday, participating in the Vols' "865 Live Event," a recruiting spectacle that attracted top talent from across the country. He's now been scheduled for an official visit later in June.

Peyton Lewis: 4-Star Prospect

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-1 running back holds the 163rd spot in the class of 2024 rankings. Additionally, he is ranked as the 11th-best running back in his class while also holding the third position among players from the state of Virginia.

In Tennessee's 2024 class, Lewis holds the distinction of being the fifth-highest-ranked recruit. He is also the 12th commitment thus far. Furthermore, he is the first player from Virginia to join the class and the first running back commitment for Tennessee in this recruiting cycle.

The athletic running back is an important member of the football team at Salem High School in Virginia. He showcased his football skills and prowess by rushing for an impressive 1,560 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns in the previous season.

He also excels in track and field, which adds a considerable amount of speed to his repertoire on the football field. The combination of his size and remarkable top-end speed and agility makes him an exhilarating prospect within the context of Josh Heupel's offense.

Peyton Lewis Scouting Report

Lewis possesses the ideal physical attributes for a college-level running back. Weighing a robust 190 pounds, he boasts a sturdy build and a powerful lower body. He effectively utilizes his physique to navigate contact and generate favorable angles on the field.

He demonstrates an astonishing initial burst, showcasing his ability to quickly accelerate on the field. His redirect skills after making a single cut are solid, allowing him to change direction efficiently. This allows him to swiftly evade defenders and disrupt their pursuit angles.

He also consistently utilizes his footwork to set up plays, employing sudden and unpredictable movements behind the line of scrimmage. This strategy effectively prevents defenders from accurately anticipating his running angle and committing fully to their defensive assignments.

