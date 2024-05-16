“Tennessee’s going to beat Alabama by double digits”- Popular CFB analyst Clay Travis makes prediction for Kalen DeBoer’s crew for 2024 CFB season

Kalen DeBoer has taken over Alabama to kick-start a new era in Tuscaloosa, and most of the Crimson Tide nation is upbeat about it. But not everyone is convinced that the former Washington Huskies' coach can translate his previous success in his first year in Alabama. One such person is popular college football analyst Clay Travis.

Travis made a bold prediction for DeBoer's Crimson Tide earlier this month on "The Next Round" podcast. He specifically marked Alabama's third Saturday in October rivalry with the Tennessee Volunteers as the game the Crimson Tide are bound to lose.

“I think Tennessee’s going to beat Alabama by double digits in Knoxville,” Travis said.

While it's understandable that DeBoer might need some time to settle down at the helm in Tuscaloosa, it's also worth noting that Travis is a Volunteers fan.

The two Southeastern Conference heavyweights will clash at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 19. The Volunteers only won once against their bitter rivals in the entire Nick Saban era. That win came in 2022, when they narrowly edged Alabama 52-49 in a high-scoring clash in Knoxville.

If Travis’ prediction does come true, it would be the first time since 2001 that Tennessee would win by double digits.

Kalen DeBoer's key to creating a championship team

While Travis is convinced that Kalen DeBoer will not take down Tennessee, the new Alabama coach gave his insight on creating championship-winning teams.

In an appearance on "The Next Round" podcast one month ago, he talked about the importance of camaraderie between the players. That, for him, is the biggest ingredient for winning championships.

“It’s been my thing everywhere I’ve been. I can go back 15 years for sure that I can think of where creating an attitude, creating a toughness, creating a family environment,” DeBoer said.

Alabama has a legacy of winning national titles, with 18 claimed championships in its records. One third of them came under DeBoer's predecessor Nick Saban. So he has big shoes to fill in Tuscaloosa. He led Washington to the national championship game in his second year in Seattle.

Will DeBoer be able to lead the Crimson Tide the same way?

