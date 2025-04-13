Tennessee starting QB: Who could likely replace Nico Iamaleava in 2025-26?

The Tennessee Volunteers must decide who will replace Nico Iamaleava as their starting quarterback. Tennessee and Iamaleava could not reach a new agreement to keep him on the team. The sophomore quarterback entered the transfer portal four months before the start of the 2025 season.

Ad

Last season, the Volunteers finished the season with a 10-3 record and placed third in the Southeastern Conference standings. As a freshman, Iamaleava helped the team clinch their spot in the College Football Playoff. The former Tennessee starting quarterback completed 213 passes for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns.

On Dec. 21, 2024, they ended the season with a 42-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Volunteers' offense struggled, with Iamaleava completing 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Iamaleava's loss has led the Volunteers to think about who will help lead the team for the upcoming season.

Who will be Tennessee's Starting QB in 2025-26 Season?

Tennessee has not yet announced who will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. The team had its Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday. Coach Josh Heupel may elevate the quarterbacks on his roster during the spring game to decide the best option to replace Iamaleava.

Ad

Last year, Heupel used quarterback Gaston Moore as a backup to the former Volunteers star. Moore finished the season with 16 completed passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He could've been an option to replace Iamaleava, but Moore decided to enter the transfer portal for his last year of eligibility.

Tennessee football depth chart

Heupel has two quarterbacks on his roster who have the potential to be suitable replacements for the former Volunteers star. Quarterback Jake Merklinger could have a chance to start his freshman year. He redshirted last year upon joining the team after four seasons of playing for Calvary Day High School Cavaliers.

Ad

In high school, he completed a total of 615 passes for 9,635 yards and 113 touchdowns. Merklinger played a small role in the Volunteers' offense last season, with six completed passes for 48 yards.

Another option to replace Iamaleava is quarterback George MacIntyre, who joined the program this season after playing for the Brentwood Academy Eagles for four years. The freshman quarterback threw 8,923 yards and 62 touchdowns in high school.

Who is the backup quarterback for Tennessee?

Tennessee doesn't seem to have a clear backup quarterback for the 2025 season. The departure of their former star player makes it a priority for Heupel to decide who on their roster will have the starting role. When the coach decides who will replace Iamaleava, he can determine the best player to be the second and third-string quarterback.

Ad

Top Transfer QB targets for Tennessee in the Portal?

The Volunteers may also consider signing a quarterback from the transfer portal. One player who could be a potential target for Heupel is Adam Damante. Last year, the quarterback played for the Arizona Wildcats as a backup option. Damante completed 116 passes for 1,154 yards and six touchdowns.

Another player that the team may try to acquire is Zach Gibson. He is among the quarterbacks in the transfer portal with the most experience, having played for three different teams in five seasons in the league.

Ad

Gibson was a backup quarterback for the Georgia State Panthers last year. He completed 102 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. Gibson entered the transfer portal with one season left of eligibility.

The Volunteers still have time to replace Iamaleava with a star from their roster or the transfer portal and prepare them to start for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.