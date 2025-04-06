Tennessee Titans cancel upcoming private practice workout after meeting with Shedeur Sanders' camp at pro day

Shedeur Sanders has shown the Tennessee Titans enough, it appears. The franchise's decision-makers were in attendance at the Colorado quarterback’s showcase on Friday, doing their due diligence despite being heavily linked to Miami’s Cam Ward.
Titans reporter Jim Wyatt said Saturday that Sanders and the Titans, holders of the No. 1 pick, had agreed to cancel a scheduled private workout ahead of the 2025 NFL draft later this month.
"After yesterday's Colorado Pro Day, @Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders' camp and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout," Wyatt wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
"The Titans have seen 4 years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive."
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Field Yates projected Brian Callahan’s Titans to select Ward with the No. 1 pick.
"Absent a 'Godfather'-style trade offer — one the Titans cannot refuse — I fully expect Tennessee to take Ward and build this franchise around him," Yates wrote. "He had an incredible 2024 season in which he led the FBS in passing touchdowns with 39, and he's the best innovator in the quarterback class when the play breaks down.
"While this group of quarterbacks does not stack up to last year's elite class, the majority of evaluators I've spoken with view Ward as the clear-cut top signal-caller and worthy of the first pick."
Yates noted that Tennessee still has Will Levis, but the team finished 31st in QBR (37.3) and threw the second-most interceptions (21) last season.
In that same projection, Yates slotted Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall pick. He doesn’t believe the team’s recent signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency will keep Big Blue from investing in its long-term future at quarterback.
What did Shedeur Sanders show during his pro day?
NFL.com's Eric Edholm watched Sanders’ pro day and counted only four missed throws out of nearly 70 attempts. He broke it down further by the types of passes Sanders was throwing.
"Sanders might have been at his best Friday throwing the ball vertically," Edholm wrote. "After some early warm-up throws and shorter routes, he began to stretch things out.
"On his 20th attempt, Sanders threw what NFL Network's Brian Baldinger — who was standing just yards away from the QB — said was "his best ball of the day" to that point — and I agreed — on a beautifully placed slot fade 25-plus yards downfield, right into (Jimmy) Horn's hands."
Sanders expressed frustration about the few throws he missed, but his overall performance may have solidified his status as an early first-round pick. Rumors of a slide down the draft board may no longer hold weight.
