"Terrible choice" "Michigan cookin": CFB fans divided over four-star safety Andre Clarke Jr.'s major career announcement

Despite the slow start, Michigan wrapped up its recruiting effort in June with a big win, securing the commitment of Andre Clarke Jr. The four-star defensive back gave his pledge to the Wolverines on Monday, just two weeks after he made his official visit to Ann Arbor.

Clarke Jr. becomes the 19th commit for Michigan in the class of 2026, the 11th in June and the ninth in the last 13 days. The Richmond, Virginia, native committed to the Wolverines over Kentucky, but Florida State, SMU, Miami and Syracuse were thought to be in contention at certain stages of his process.

“What makes it special is it's Michigan," Clarke Jr. said. "They've always been one of those top teams in the country every year. I know they had a down year last year but Michigan's always been one of the top dogs."

"The fit and the scheme for me, talking to coach Morgan in the meetings and showing me what they do, I just feel it fits me the best of all the schools I talk to," he said. "Playing that boundary corner, playing man-on-man most of the time, and really manning up on the backside receivers fits me."

There have been divisive reactions among college football fans to Andre Clarke Jr.'s commitment. While a section of the fans is impressed with his choice of Michigan, others are disappointed he pledged to Ann Arbor.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

BongoBlue 〽️ @Blue2Bongo LINK Congrats, young man. You just joined the winningest program in all of CFB.

UofmUpdates247 @UofmUpdates247 LINK Sherrone Moore is building an army man. Loading up for this Natty run. #GoBlue 〽️

Jeremy George @Jeremy_George LINK Enjoy no postseason your whole career, young man

The new big Tarzan 🍢🍢 @GhostGang720 LINK Over FSU??? We never heard of this kid, we got 2 safeties already in our class man😭😭

Andre Clarke Jr. recruited to play cornerback at Michigan

Andre Clarke Jr. is listed as a safety on all recruiting top websites. However, he's been recruited to play cornerback at Michigan by Lamar Morgan. His recruiting evaluation on 247Sports explains how the four-star prospect can seamlessly play both positions.

“Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety,” 247Sports’ Clint Brewster wrote in his scouting report. Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability.

“Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play centerfield safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield. Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers.”

Andre Clarke Jr. becomes the second defensive back commit in Michigan’s class of 2026 after Brody Jennings. The Wolverines have a host of other targets in the cycle, including Dorian Barney, Davon Benjamin and Donovan Webb, as they look to improve the unit.

