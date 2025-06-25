"Terrible decision" - CFB fans mock 4-star CB Jay Timmons flipping commitment to Florida State from Indiana

Four-star cornerback Jay Timmons announced his commitment to Florida State on Tuesday, after flipping from Indiana. The young prospect from the class of 2026 is likely to develop his game further under FSU coach Mike Norvell.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jay Timmons has Flipped his Commitment from Indiana to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 5’11 185 CB from Pittsburgh, PA had been Committed to the Hoosiers since April “I’m back home, I was born for this.” https://on3.com/db/lawrence-timmons-243726/

When fans caught wind of Timmons' commitment to Florida State, some mocked the cornerback.

"Terrible decision young man," one tweeted.

bob truck @TruckBon LINK terrible decision young man

"Enjoy your 3-9 season!" another added.

"Damn. Indiana building something nice tho," a third commented.

Others continued to aim cheeky digs at Timmons while also poking fun at FSU.

"He was born to go to FSU to play college football? Cool story, bro!" one wrote.

"Florida State found some oil money or something?!" another tweeted.

"How much is Florida State paying these guys?" a user asked.

Timmons had initially pledged to Indiana on April 28. However, in less than two months, he flipped his commitment to FSU. The CB explained his decision.

“I wanted FSU because it’s my dream school, the school I’ve always been a fan of and it’s where I was born …,” Timmons said. “Having an offer from Florida State is literally a dream come true.”

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Timmons is the No. 342 overall prospect and No. 33 CB in the 2026 cycle.

Jay Timmons is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons

NFL: Jay Timmons is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons (in pic) - Source: Imagn

Jay Timmons is the son of former NFL linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who played three years at FSU before going pro. It appears that his son will follow in his footsteps to play for the college program.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Lawrence in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. He went on to play 10 seasons with them and helped Pittsburgh win the Super Bowl in 2009.

Lawrence played one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 before retiring. He finished with 1,067 tackles (737 solo), 35.5 sacks, 46 passes defended, 12 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries across 172 regular-season games. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. Jay will aim to have a similar career trajectory as his father or even better if he goes pro.

