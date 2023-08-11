Dan Orlovsky is absent from the ESPN roster for the much-anticipated 2023 NCAA football season. This news has come as a shock to the college football community. Apparently, Orlovsky has become a fan favorite for his insightful analysis.

The decision by ESPN was delivered by Orlovsky on X. He tweeted, "Was taken off CFB games."

The absence of Orlovsky, a commentary wizard, ignited a firestorm of fan outrage, leaving many questioning the wisdom behind this move by ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 @bobjoyce27 Was taken off CFB games

Discontent and disbelief: Fans react to ESPN's decision regarding Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky hails from an NFL background, where he plied his trade for 12 seasons, gathering loads of experience and insights about the game. This helped him bring a different dimension to his commentary and analysis. Just last year, the NFL veteran was riding the high wave at ESPN, calling football games and sharing the booth with Steve Levy and Louis Riddick Jr.

As the news spread like wildfire across the microblogging platform X (Twitter), fans wasted no time in expressing their discontent.

"Interesting, no @danorlovsky7 on CFB this season. All NFL or family first Dan ?" one user wrote.

"This has me at a literal loss of words… wow," another user wrote.

no context college football @nocontextcfb @danorlovsky7 @bobjoyce27 This has me at a literal loss of words… wow

Another user by the name @Logicalsportsfan lamented the loss of Orlovsky's insightful input during Clemson games, highlighting the void left by this sudden absence.

logicalsportsfan @logicalsportsf1 @danorlovsky7 @bobjoyce27 That’s a shame. Really appreciated your insight during some Clemson games last year

The outcry was not confined to a few voices. It resonated across the digital landscape.

"Woke ESPN continues to shove people half as talented ahead of people like Dan & others who actually brought something to the game. Not even surprised anymore," another Dan Orlovsky enthusiast wrote.

D @DannyP2213 @danorlovsky7 @bobjoyce27 Of course he was. Woke ESPN continues to shove people half as talented ahead of people like Dan & others who actually brought something to the game.



Not even surprised anymore.

Amid the discontent, some fans clung to the hope that this move might signify a broader role for Dan Orlovsky pertaining to NFL coverage. Still, there's no doubt that Orlovsky has made meaningful contributions to ESPN's NCAA broadcasts.

As far as the fans are concerned, there's still a glimmer of optimism. They believe that an individual as talented as Orlovsky may find an even greater platform on the NFL stage.