Dan Orlovsky and ESPN have proven to be a formidable partnership in sports broadcasting. However, the sports media giant has thrown a curveball with the unveiling of its star-studded broadcasting roster for the 2023 college football season. Amid the names and faces that everyone was expecting, one of the fan-favorite voices was missing.

Longtime host and former Washington Huskies quarterback Dan Orlovsky has been left out of the college football games. The news leaves fans and fellow analysts wondering about the reasons behind the unexpected change.

As most players do, Orlovsky made the journey from the gridiron to the broadcast booth. As a former college quarterback, Orlvsky brought a unique perspective, allowing him to connect with fans through his insightful analysis.

Dan Orlovsky confirms exit from college football coverage

What adds to the intrigue is that Dan Orlovsky was riding a wave of promotions at ESPN. Last year, he was entrusted with calling weekly college games while sharing the booth with Steve Levy and Louis Riddick Jr. The sudden shift from this prominent role to an absence from college coverage has raised eyebrows.

In a press release that was shared by The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, ESPN left no room for speculation as it omitted Orlovsky's name. This has left fans to wonder why the charismatic analyst won't be part of the NCAA action.

Stewart Mandel @slmandel



Of note: Derek Mason and Dan Mullen will be in the booth for games.



ESPN announced its CFB broadcasting teams for the season. Of note: Derek Mason and Dan Mullen will be in the booth for games.

Swirling rumors and fans' concerns are making the rounds on social media. However, Orlovsky provided clarity on the matter. Confirming the news, the ESPN analyst and commentator said that he was indeed removed from college football coverage. but fueling the rumors, Orlovsky remained tight-lipped about the rationale behind ESPN's decision.

"Was taken off CFB games," Orlovsky tweeted.

This left room for speculation over what triggered the shift in his broadcasting role.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 @bobjoyce27 Was taken off CFB games

As time will pass, Dan Orlovsky will be seeing the impact of this change regarding his NFL involvement. However, with four 'Monday Night Football" doubleheaders ahead, there's a high chance that Orlovsky might receive more commentary assignments throughout the upcoming season.

For now, fans can take solace in the fact that he's still a regular analyst on "NFL Live." They can tune into ESPN for his insights and the calming presence that he brings.