"Dudes are clowns" - NFL fans drag Dan Orlovsky and commentary crew through the mud for awful MNF performance

This week's ESPN broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears featured Dan Orlovsky, Steve Levy and Louis Riddick. The trio will call a few games on the network this season and this was seen as their preseason tuneup.

Levy and Riddick were ousted from Monday Night Football this offseason and replaced by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left FOX to join ESPN. Orlovsky replaces Brian Griese, who was named the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers. It was later reported that the three got the call over Buck and Aikman, who were preparing for their regular season debut with their new network.

The trio will also host a Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup as there is a double header scheduled for that night. They will also host the Week 8 ESPN+ game as well as a Week 18 Saturday night game broadcast on ESPN.

Fans were not pleased by the coverage presented by Orlovsky, Levy and Riddick. Some felt that they favored the Seattle Seahawks over the Chicago Bears, even when they weren't going up and down the field. Here are some of the top comments:

Jon Benne @LordBenne Adding Dan Orlovsky did not improve this Steve Levy/Louis Riddick booth. Little wonder that ESPN threw a blank check at Buck and Aikman.

Evan @EvanCleer ESPN announcers Dogged the bears their whole drive despite driving down and getting 3. Praised the Seahawks- 3 and out. Dudes are clowns 🤡

Geordie Wendt @geordiewendt @NBCSBears Good thing I could care less what Dan Orlovsky thinks about the Bears. He spent the entire night trying to sell that "hot take" of his rather than talking about what was going on during the game he was supposed to be broadcasting.

Gregory Bell II @BobbyBooshay713 Dan Orlovsky just said that Fields is in the worst QB situation in the entire NFL. Bruh……

Matt Noble @radionoble @FakeRudyMartzke ESPN does not have other announcers that can do one of the ESPN games?

How long did Dan Orlovsky play in the NFL?

Dan Orlovsky was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut. After four seasons with the Lions, he signed with the Houston Texans, where he spent two years. He then played with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011, filling in for an injured Peyton Manning. This was the most playing time that he saw, starting five games and playing in eight total.

He was then a backup quarterback for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to the Detroit Lions. There, he spent three campaigns as Matthew Stafford's backup. He did sign a contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, but was released during training camp. He announced his retirement from the NFL shortly after.

In his 12 year career, he started 12 games and played 26 total games. He threw for 3,132 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with an overall QB rating of 75.3.

He was hired by ESPN as an analyst after his retirement and has called College Football games as well as working as an NFL analyst for the network.

