Terry Price death: How did the Texas A&M coach die?

Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price has passed away at the age of 55, according to a family member. He was a member of the Texas A&M Aggies football staff since 2012 and worked with the defensive ends, specifically beginning in 2015.

Travis Galey @travisgaley It’s tragic to hear that Texas A&M alumni and defensive ends coach Terry Price has passed away. He was such a talented coach and by all accounts, an even better man. Gone too soon. My prayers are for his family, friends and students. It’s tragic to hear that Texas A&M alumni and defensive ends coach Terry Price has passed away. He was such a talented coach and by all accounts, an even better man. Gone too soon. My prayers are for his family, friends and students. https://t.co/LVAlwTvrxE

As of this writing, no cause of death has been released. The Sportskeeda family offers our thoughts & prayers to the family, friends, and fans of Terry Price. We will provide details as they are made public.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terry Price's Life and Legacy

Price has been associated with the game of football for his entire life and has been part of the Texas A&M Aggies as a player and a coach. As a player from 1986-1989, he led the defensive line in tackles during his junior and senior seasons while being an integral piece to Texas A&M's back-to-back conference championships.

He earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior, which would help him be selected in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL draft (255th overall) by the Chicago Bears. After his playing career, he began to have a coaching career.

Coach Terry Price @Coach_TPrice St Louis style Ribs. Smoked bird. Beef sausage with Mac and Cheese 🧀 and baked 🫘 beans. Slow smokedSt Louis style Ribs. Smokedbird. Beefsausage with Mac and Cheese 🧀 and baked 🫘 beans. #Gigem Slow smoked 💨St Louis style Ribs. Smoked 🐓 bird. Beef 🐄 sausage with Mac and Cheese 🧀 and baked 🫘 beans. #Gigem https://t.co/GyQBeWWzNY

He was part of the coaching staff for the Auburn Tigers from 1999-2008, the Ole Miss Rebels (1995-98 and 2009-11), and the Texas A&M Aggies (2012-present). One of the most notable things he became synonymous with was his regular defensive lineman cookouts.

Price was a key component in helping the defense of the Aggies transition to a 4-3 defense, which has paid off hugely for the program.

With the Aggies, he has been a defensive assistant with the last two head coaches, Kevin Sumlin and Jumbo Fisher. One of his most notable coaching jobs was developing Landis Durham in 2017 from a backup linebacker in the program to leading the entire Southeastern Conference with 10.5 sacks.

On the field, Terry Price was one of the best recruiters of his time as he attracted defensive linemen stars such as Myles Garrett, Justin Madubuike, DeMarvin Leal, and Dylon Mack to join the program. He was integral in ensuring the programs he was associated with remained bowl eligible. Under his tutelage, his teams have been to 21 bowl games.

Terry Price is survived by his wife, Kenya, and their two sons, Alexander and Devin.

Poll : 0 votes