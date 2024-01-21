The next team that will have Jim Harbaugh as its head coach is still unknown. Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to the 2023 national championship and may enter the NFL next season or decide to stay with the Wolverines. With speculation on the rise, the coach's future team is anybody's guess right now.

But what is common knowledge is that Harbaugh is a devout Catholic, and in relation to abortion, a highly debated topic in American politics and society, Harbaugh is outspoken about his pro-life views.

Knowing this, it was not surprising to see Jim Harbaugh at the "March for Life" rally on Friday. The annual match in Washington, D.C. is a gathering of politicians, public figures and regular citizens who are united in their pro-life stance.

Harbaugh, who has a net worth of $35 million, per Marca, addressed the crowd before introducing former NFL player and Georgia Bulldog Benjamin Watson.

"Thank you all for being here," Harbaugh said. "It’s a great example that you’re setting. It’s a testimony for the sanctity of life."

Harbaugh and his pro-life stance

This is not the first time Harbaugh has publicly spoken about his views.

In an interview with ESPN, Harbaugh said that if any of his Wolverines players had to deal with an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, they should talk to him about the situation.

Harbaugh added that the people involved should have the baby, and if they do not have the financial means to cope with this massive change in situation or if they do not believe that they can care for a baby, they should allow Jim Harbaugh and his wife Sarah to raise it instead.

It may seem drastic, but this reflects Harbaugh's views on abortion, which stem from his Catholic faith. Harbaugh, like many people who are pro-life, believes in the “sanctity of life” and that every life, including an unborn child, has the right to live.

"Snow is Football Weather" - Jim Harbaugh

But Harbaugh did not just talk about his views, he also briefly mentioned his job. After thanking the crowd, Harbaugh noticed the snow in Washington, D.C. and said:

"This is football weather."

The conditions in Washington are similar to what Harbaugh is used to in Michigan.

Is this his way of saying he is staying with the Wolverines to play in what he sees as "football weather"? Or was this just a casual comment Jim Harbaugh made about his job?

