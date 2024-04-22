One of the bigger rumors doing the rounds in the offseason is Texas A&M's potential move to the Big Ten, which would mark a seismic shift in the college football landscape.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted on social media on Sunday night that a Chicago-based Big Ten Conference source told him a Texas school will be joining the conference by 2026.

The Aggies are currently in the Southeastern Conference but have the state of Texas covered with the inclusion of the Texas Longhorns starting in the 2024 college football season.

What would Texas A&M to the Big Ten mean for college football?

The Southeastern Conference currently has two schools based in the state of Texas, the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies. Given the presence of two schools in the same state, the SEC may not feel as compelled to retain Texas A&M.

For the Big Ten Conference, this would mean getting another significant program with name recognition. Moreover, absorbing a program from the SEC would be a great boost for the league.

The Big Ten has gone from east to west, adding programs to get all the time zones covered and traveling south to get the Texas A&M Aggies would infiltrate the SEC and take part of their market share, albeit not a large portion of it.