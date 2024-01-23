CFB insider claims Texas A&M to Big Ten expansion becomes real-time possibility as conference realignment hits Aggies coast 

The Texas A&M Aggies are an interesting team currently situated in the Southeastern Conference. However, with the addition of the Texas Longhorns this year, they could soon be leaving the conference altogether.

While it is not expected soon, it seems the Texas A&M Aggies will be part of conference realignment and switch from the SEC to the Big Ten.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted about the potential move and how it could affect the Aggies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

This would certainly be interesting as there has been a belief going on that the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies would occupy the same space for the SEC. We have not seen a departure from the conference since the Tulane Green Wave left in 1966, and the conference has been one of the most stable.

Also Read: CFB insider unveils the only move for ACC, Big 12 to survive Big Ten and SEC's dominance amid reports of PAC getting life from other P5 conferences

What does this mean for the Texas A&M Aggies if they leave the SEC?

The Texas A&M Aggies leaving the Southeastern Conference would be something that we have not seen in almost 60 years, but it makes some sense. If the Texas Longhorns are joining, they occupy the same space in terms of expanding the conference as the Aggies do, and the conference would want the bigger program.

For the Aggies, leaving the SEC and joining the Big Ten does not force them to take too much of a hit. The Big Ten already added the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies beginning in 2024. While we do not have a timeline of when this move could officially happen for the Aggies, they can be a strong program going forward, and this is going to be a great move for the team and the Big Ten going forward.

The conference is also in Year 3 of the seven-year, $7 billion media rights deal with ESPN and a strong commissioner who is moving the conference in a great direction. It is not that Texas A&M is getting demoted; they are getting a change of scenery to a conference that is on par with the SEC.

Also Read: FSU to SEC chatter reignites after fans accuse CFP committee of biased approaching letting Alabama in the final four of 2023 playoffs