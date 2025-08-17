  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Got a lot of faith in what they're going to become": Former first-round draft pick endorses Mike Elko’s Texas A&M in 2025

"Got a lot of faith in what they're going to become": Former first-round draft pick endorses Mike Elko’s Texas A&M in 2025

By Maliha
Modified Aug 17, 2025 14:16 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Texas A&M wrapped up the first year under coach Mike Elko in 2024 with an 8-4 regular-season record. The Aggies boosted their offense in the offseason, adding three wide receivers through the transfer portal and three new players to strengthen the tight end group.

Ad

These additions are part of the reason former NFL star and current football analyst David Pollack is “all in” on the Aggies heading into the new season.

"These offensive linemen, these ain't little cats," Pollack said (via SEC Unfiltered). "Like these are gams, grown-ass mans.
"I think A&M secondary is so much improved. I got a lot of faith in what they're going to become. And I just think that the physicality, the ground and pound, I think that will keep them in every game."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For 2025, Texas will face UTSA on Aug. 30 and Utah State on Sept. 6 before the Week 3's nonconference showdown against Notre Dame on Sept. 13.

Pollack shared his perspective on the Aggies facing the Irish:

"Big showdown with Notre Dame early in the year. Notre Dame's retooling at that quarterback spot in a big moment, in a big game. Can they grab them early? Notre Dame still becomes a very good team. But if you're going to ask me to pick one of those teams, I think A&M's the next one up."
Ad

Pollack played college football at Georgia, where he recorded 36 sacks (the third-most in NCAA history). He was a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and played for the Cincinnati Bengals before a neck injury ended his career.

As the top national championship contenders in 2025, Pollack's list features Penn State, Texas and Clemson.

CFB analyst highlights key to Texas A&M’s success in 2025

Texas A&M opened the 2024 season with a 23-13 loss to Notre Dame on Aug. 13 but then went on an undefeated streak through November, finishing 7-1. However, the latter part of the season was more challenging, as the Aggies dropped their final three games, going 0-3.

Ad

Football analyst Josh Pate noted the need for the program to find cohesion down the stretch to avoid repeating these struggles.

“I think they’re going to ask them to play a style of football that is a little throwback in nature,” Pate said via Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “If they do it effectively, they’ll go play for the conference championship. If they do it effectively.”

Texas A&M is ranked No. 19 in the AP preseason poll.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications