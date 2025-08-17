"Got a lot of faith in what they're going to become": Former first-round draft pick endorses Mike Elko’s Texas A&M in 2025

Texas A&amp;M wrapped up the first year under coach Mike Elko in 2024 with an 8-4 regular-season record. The Aggies boosted their offense in the offseason, adding three wide receivers through the transfer portal and three new players to strengthen the tight end group.These additions are part of the reason former NFL star and current football analyst David Pollack is “all in” on the Aggies heading into the new season.&quot;These offensive linemen, these ain't little cats,&quot; Pollack said (via SEC Unfiltered). &quot;Like these are gams, grown-ass mans.&quot;I think A&amp;M secondary is so much improved. I got a lot of faith in what they're going to become. And I just think that the physicality, the ground and pound, I think that will keep them in every game.&quot;For 2025, Texas will face UTSA on Aug. 30 and Utah State on Sept. 6 before the Week 3's nonconference showdown against Notre Dame on Sept. 13.Pollack shared his perspective on the Aggies facing the Irish:&quot;Big showdown with Notre Dame early in the year. Notre Dame's retooling at that quarterback spot in a big moment, in a big game. Can they grab them early? Notre Dame still becomes a very good team. But if you're going to ask me to pick one of those teams, I think A&amp;M's the next one up.&quot;Pollack played college football at Georgia, where he recorded 36 sacks (the third-most in NCAA history). He was a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and played for the Cincinnati Bengals before a neck injury ended his career.As the top national championship contenders in 2025, Pollack's list features Penn State, Texas and Clemson.CFB analyst highlights key to Texas A&amp;M’s success in 2025Texas A&amp;M opened the 2024 season with a 23-13 loss to Notre Dame on Aug. 13 but then went on an undefeated streak through November, finishing 7-1. However, the latter part of the season was more challenging, as the Aggies dropped their final three games, going 0-3.Football analyst Josh Pate noted the need for the program to find cohesion down the stretch to avoid repeating these struggles.“I think they’re going to ask them to play a style of football that is a little throwback in nature,” Pate said via Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “If they do it effectively, they’ll go play for the conference championship. If they do it effectively.”Texas A&amp;M is ranked No. 19 in the AP preseason poll.