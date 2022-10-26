Head coach Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M Aggies are struggling both on and off the field this season. The Texas A&M coach suspended three players from his true freshman recruiting class. The players included wide receiver Chris Marshall, offensive lineman PJ Williams, and cornerback Denver Harris.

The suspension comes after the Aggies' 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. This year's recruiting class was called the “best class ever” based on the recruiting website 247Sports’ rankings in February.

The head coach had previously suspended Harris and Marshall prior to the Aggies' September 17 home game versus Miami (FL). Fisher had also suspended two other players from this year's recruiting class for the Miami (FL) game. Wide receiver Evan Stewart and cornerback Smoke Bouie were suspended for “violations of team rules.”

Billy Liucci @billyliucci When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks.

Texas A&M is sitting with a record of 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC, something many fans didn't see coming. Fisher was hired by Texas A&M back on December 4, 2017, replacing former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He's currently in his fifth season as the Aggies' head coach with a record of 38-17.

The former Florida State head coach has led Texas A&M to three Bowl games, including the Orange Bowl in the 2020-21 season. With suspensions and a losing record this season, could the Aggies fire their head coach?

How much would Texas A&M owe Fisher if they fired him?

Despite winning over 60 percent of his games, many fans and college football pundits are calling for Fisher's job. However, there's a financial cost to firing him. On September 1, 2021, he signed a 10-year contract extension that will pay him $95 million through the 2031-32 season.

Significantly, the contract is fully guaranteed. If the Aggies fire Fisher after the 2022-23 season, boosters will need to pay close to $86 million to the coach.

Given those numbers, the odds say that Fisher will remain on the sidelines for the Aggies for some time. The team has five games remaining on their schedule, including Ole Miss on October 29 and LSU on November 26. Both of those key games will take place at home at Kyle Field.

If the Aggies can win just three of their next games, they will be eligible to play in a bowl game. Let's see if Fisher can get the Aggies back to a bowl game for the fourth time as their head coach.

