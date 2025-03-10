Texas DB Jaylon Guilbeau has a heartwarming reaction to being a future girl dad

The Texas Longhorns are making defensive adjustments during winter conditioning. In a move reminiscent of Jahdae Barron’s shift from nickel to outside corner last offseason, a move that wasn't publicly confirmed even during preseason camp, junior Jaylon Guilbeau is now cross-training at outside cornerback, according to Inside Texas.

Ad

Off the field, Guilbeau embraced his upcoming journey into fatherhood, celebrating the news of his baby girl in an Instagram video on Sunday. An account named "moneyman_head" posted the clip with the message:

"Congratulations Brudda"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Guilbeau had a heartfelt response, replying:

"Appreciate it brudda"

Screenshot, via Instagram (Credits: @jaylon_guilbeau Instagram)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Guilbeau sees cross-training as a way to stay on the field more consistently by expanding his versatility, a quality coach Steve Sarkisian highly values in the secondary.

According to Burnt Orange Nation, questions remain about Guilbeau’s speed. His testing at the All-American Bowl Combine five years ago was underwhelming, but Texas’ strength and conditioning program has delivered strong results at skill positions in recent NFL Combines.

If the staff believes Jaylon Guilbeau has the necessary speed to play outside corner, that confidence speaks volumes, per reports.

Ad

Jaylon Guilbeau was one of the biggest surprises in last fall’s practices

Defensive backs coach Duane Akina has plenty of talent to work with in Texas’ secondary. The Longhorns return key players like Malik Muhammad, Michael Taaffe, and Jaylon Guilbeau, while incoming freshmen Caleb Chester and Graceson Littleton add to the depth of the 2025 class.

Guilbeau was one of the biggest surprises in last fall’s practices, and his impact carried over into the 2024 season. He recorded 35 solo tackles and three pass breakups.

Ad

Over his three seasons with Texas, Guilbeau has played in 31 games, tallying 47 solo tackles, 36 assisted tackles (83 total), eight tackles for loss, one sack, and seven passes defended.

Texas boasted the third-best defense in college football in 2025, allowing just 283.7 yards and 15.3 points per game.

Also Read: Steve Sarkisian opens up about Quinn Ewers' impact on Arch Manning as he gears up to lead Texas in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.