Steve Sarkisian opens up about Quinn Ewers' impact on Arch Manning as he gears up to lead Texas in 2025

Arch Manning is set to take over one of the most pressure-filled positions in college football. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning will be Texas' quarterback next season, and the Longhorns are hoping that what he was able to take away from being Quinn Ewers' understudy will pay off.

As Ewers threw at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian watched with the NFL Network broadcast team. As his former signal-caller let loose, he spoke about how Ewers' relationship with Arch Manning could benefit the Longhorns' program going forward.

"I'm excited for Arch," Sarkisian said. "You know, I feel like his progression has been perfect. You know, a chance for a couple years to be with Quinn and to, A, learn who we are systematically, but B, just to watch how Quinn has handled things. You know, Quinn's journey was not the smoothest, right?

"There was injuries, and how he responded to those, and, at Texas, if you don't go 30 for 30 with five touchdowns, you know, everyone's gonna point to the one or two incompletions. And all that stuff, right?"

Manning made a pair of starts last season while Ewers was injured. Texas won both of those games, against UL Monroe and Mississippi State. Manning's performances in those games, though not against top-tier opponents, provided some promise for his prospects in Austin this coming season.

"I think that exposure was good for him," Sarkisian said. "But now we're watching him, in winter workouts and offseason stuff, really becoming the leader of the team, like the quarterback has to be. And he's got such a great personality, that I think his teammates really respond to him.

"I think things are off to a really good start for him, and we've got a pretty good football team around him, which I think is important, too."

How Arch Manning might help the Longhorns

Arch Manning brings a mobility aspect to the quarterback position that Ewers didn't quite possess. He was brought in and used in packages last season, forcing opposing defenses to account for his legs and arm.

"We try to recruit every position at a high level," Sarkisian said. "And as long as he can allow those guys to make their plays, his physical ability will show up, his leadership will show up, and then I think we're gonna be able to use his athleticism."

However, putting a star quarterback in precarious positions isn't something a play-caller prefers to do all that often. If Texas is to make a deep College Football Playoff run again next season, Arch Manning will need to be healthy and operating the offense.

