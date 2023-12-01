Texas Football Injury Report vs Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship Game 2023 feat. Ryan Watts, Maalik Murphy and More

The Texas Longhorns play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday at noon ET.

Texas is 11-1 and ranked seventh in the college football playoff, but a win over the Cowboys could punch their ticket into the CFP. Heading into the Big 12 Championship, the Longhorns have some key players on the injury report, so let's take a look at their status.

Texas Injury Report Ahead Of Big 12 Championship Game 2023

The Texas Longhorns have five players on the injury report ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Two of the more notable names on the injury report are Ryan Watts and Maalik Murphy.

Ryan Watts' injury update

Texas defensive back Ryan Watts is listed as questionable to play the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury.

Watts suffered an injury on the first play of the game against Texas Tech and went to the locker room. This season, he has recorded 32 tackles.

Maalik Murphy's injury update

Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy is listed as probable to play because of a shoulder injury.

Murphy is the backup quarterback to Quinn Ewers and stepped up to start two games when Ewers went down with an injury. However, he suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder while being on the sidelines against Texas Tech.

“It was unfortunate on Keilan’s kick return, Maalik got caught watching the game and so we had to take him in, and we’ve got to kind of see how injured he is, he kind of hurt his non-throwing shoulder. Hopefully we can get him back and get him healthy,” said Sarkisian.

If Murphy can't go, Arch Manning will serve as Ewers' backup for the Big 12 Championship Game.

CJ Baxter's injury update

Texas running back CJ Baxter is listed as probable to play the Big 12 Championship game due to a hip injury.

Baxter stepped up as the Longhorns running back after Jonathan Brooks went down for the season with a torn ACL. This season, Baxter has rushed for 552 yards on 116 carries along with three touchdowns.

Austin Jordan's injury update

Longhorns defensive back Austin Jordan is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Jordan has recorded just four tackles this season along with one interception. Last week against Texas Tech, Jordan recorded one tackle and has only played four games this season.