The Texas Longhorns are 8-1 and are set to go on the road to play the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns will likely be playing in the Big 12 championship game and are still in contention to get into the college football playoff.

Texas, however, is dealing with a key injury as starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is on the injury report. However, the Longhorns only have one other player on the injury report, so let's take a look at their statuses ahead of Week 11.

Texas Longhorns injury report for Week 11

The Texas Longhorns only have two players on the injury report ahead of Week 11, quarterback Quinn Ewers and defensive back Jalen Catalon.

Quinn Ewers' injury update

Quinn Ewers has missed the last two games after being diagnosed with an AC joint sprain. However, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed to the media on Thursday that Ewers will be the team's starting quarterback against TCU.

"He's had a great week of practice. I thought he got stronger as the week went on. I really didn't feel like there was a throw he couldn't make.

"When he came back to practice this week he didn't show a lot of rust - physically or mentally," Sarkisian added.

Getting Ewers back is great news for Longhorn fans as if they win out, there is a chance they get into the college football playoff.

This season, Ewers is 151-for-213 for 1,915 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions. With Ewers back in the lineup, the Longhorns are 11.5-point favorites over TCU.

Jalen Catalon's injury update

Defensive back Jalen Catalon is listed as questionable on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Catalon has recorded 15 tackles this season along with one forced fumble. He last played on Oct. 7 in the Longhorns' lone loss this season.

With no information being made available about his injury, it is impossible to predict whether he will play.

