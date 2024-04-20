Texas HC Steve Sarkisian names one Arch Manning quality that "people don't give him enough credit for"

In a recent media interaction, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian shed light on a significant attribute of quarterback Arch Manning that often goes unnoticed by many observers.

Sarkisian commended Manning for his prowess as a player, emphasizing his conviction and exceptional ability to throw the ball down the field. This quality not only showcases Manning's confidence but also underscores his ability to make deep passes and explosive plays.

"And Arch, the thing about him that I think most people probably don't give him enough credit for, he is a really good athlete," Sarkisian said. "And he's big, he's strong, and he's fast. And sometimes he'll lean into using his legs to create explosive plays."

The coach further elaborated on Manning's athleticism, highlighting his ability to utilize his legs effectively when necessary. Sarkisian emphasized the importance of Manning's mobility as a tool to create explosive plays, citing instances where his legs became an advantage for him during games.

"We saw that in the tech game when he got in last year, his legs became an advantage for him. And we like that, but we want that to almost be the last resort. I want him to have a real sense and a feel of stepping up in the pocket, making these throws," Sarkisian added.

With the Orange-White Game approaching, Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning is expected to see significant playing time. Coach Sarkisian is anticipated to limit the reps of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. This will provide Manning with the opportunity to demonstrate his ability on the field.

Arch Manning grows into Texas Longhorns quarterback role

Last spring, the hype surrounding Arch Manning, a freshman thrust into the limelight, soared, with expectations surpassing his freshman status. Fans anticipated Manning to surpass Maalik Murphy and challenge Quinn Ewers for the starting quarterback role.

However, Murphy shone in the spring game, and Ewers led the team to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. Now, with Murphy at Duke and Ewers eyeing the NFL after 2024, Arch Manning's time to lead the Longhorns nears.

Coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning's progress, highlighting his performance in recent scrimmages and practices.

"I thought he did a really good job of stepping up in the pocket, keeping his eyes down the field, and delivering the ball under some duress very accurately," he said.

As the Longhorns prepare for Saturday's game, Manning's performance could be pivotal in solidifying his role within the team's lineup.

